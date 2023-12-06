KEB America Releases UL-Certified DL4 Servo Motors in North America

"KEB's DL4 servo motors feature enhanced stator windings and rotor lamination designs that enable rapid acceleration and deceleration while offering a more compact size." Post this

"The DL4s feature enhanced stator windings and rotor lamination designs that enable rapid acceleration and deceleration while offering a more compact size," said Jonathan Bullick, national sales manager at KEB America. "This leads to improved performance and energy efficiency across a wide range of large power, high load machines found in metalworking, textiles, plastics, and woodworking applications."

KEB's servo suite includes Generation 6 servo motor controllers with commissioning and diagnostic software. Under one umbrella, machine builders can leverage KEB's Combivis 6 software to manage its S6 and F6 servo motor controllers with the DL4 motors.



About KEB America, Inc.

KEB America, Inc. is a North American manufacturer of industrial automation products for applications in the metalworking, textiles, plastics, and woodworking industries. KEB America manufactures, assembles, and supports its suite of German-engineered controls, drives, motors, brakes, and clutches at its ISO 9001:2015 certified, 150,000-square-foot facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. For more information, please visit https://www.kebamerica.com.

KEB America is a wholly owned subsidiary of KEB Automation KG, a global provider of complete automation system solutions headquartered in Barntrup, Germany. KEB Automation KG has four global production sites, 14 international offices, and 1,500+ employees worldwide.





