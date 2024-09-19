KEB America Showcases Gen 6 Elevator Drives at NAEC 2024

As we develop the F6 elevator drive, the F5 remains available and continues to be the preferred, proven drive solution. KEB's commitment to the elevator industry will be on full display. Post this

The KEB America booth showcases a comprehensive range of elevator solutions, including two F5 drives, six F6 drives, three R6 regenerative drives, and two types of filters (harmonic and EMI). The exhibit highlights three high-power F6 drives, ranging from 75HP to 300HP.

"The NAEC tradeshow has always been a great forum to talk directly with our customers and contractors who use our products every day," said Tyler Pecha, business development manager at KEB America. "This year's United Show is extra special since NAEC is celebrating its 75th Anniversary, and KEB is showcasing our Generation 6 drive platform, the F6 elevator drive. We are excited about the F6 and what it means for the industry going forward."

United Convention attendees are invited to stop by booth 515 from September 23 to 26, 2024, to check out the newest developments in KEB's Gen 6 drives and connect with KEB America's elevator support and engineering teams.

Tyler Pecha adds, "As we develop the F6 elevator drive, the F5 remains available and continues to be the preferred, proven drive solution. KEB's commitment to the elevator industry will be on full display and we hope to see you at booth 515."

About KEB America, Inc.

KEB America, Inc. is a North American manufacturer of industrial automation products for applications in the elevators, packaging, medical, and plastics industries. The company manufactures, assembles, and supports its German-engineered controls, drives, motors, brakes, and clutches at its ISO 9001:2015 certified, 150,000-square-foot facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. For more information, please visit https://www.kebamerica.com.

KEB America is a wholly owned subsidiary of KEB Automation KG, a global provider of complete automation system solutions headquartered in Barntrup, Germany. KEB Automation KG has four global production sites, 11 subsidiaries, and 1,500+ employees worldwide.

Michael Bauer, KEB America, Inc., 1 9522241400, [email protected], https://www.kebamerica.com

SOURCE KEB America, Inc.