KEB America Showcases Servo Pump Control Solutions at NPE 2024

"Compared to traditional hydraulic pump motor solutions, KEB offers a simpler servo pump control system for plastics molding and press machines," said Jonathan Bullick, National Sales Manager at KEB America. "Our solution reduces noise emissions, minimizes heat input into the hydraulic system, decreases hydraulic power loss, extends components' service life, and users can achieve energy savings of up to 70%."

In addition to its servo pump control, KEB America is also demonstrating solutions for a wide range of plastic machinery. These solutions include DL4 servo motors, F6 VFDs, and Combivis 6 software. This user-friendly software features programming wizards to simplify motor startup, communication setup, and protection settings. Combivis 6's 16-channel scope traces facilitate tuning and system optimization, enabling quick integration and enhanced performance.

KEB's VFD lineup for plastics machinery comprises the S6 and F6 drives, which are capable of meeting diverse power requirements ranging from 0.5 kW to 900 kW. These drives support leading industrial protocols, including EtherNet/IP™, EtherCAT, POWERLINK, PROFINET, and VARAN. The F6 drives offer air-cooled and liquid-cooled options and incorporate advanced sensorless control algorithms, delivering consistent performance and durability without needing motor encoders.

The DL4 servo motor series delivers exceptional torque of up to 520 Nm (880 Nm peak) and a rated motor speed of up to 3,000 rpm (peak 6,000 rpm). KEB's motors come in three UL-certified frame sizes and four stack lengths. They operate at a nominal voltage of 400V. The DL4 permanent magnet synchronous servo motors are ideal for extrusion, thermoforming, and other plastics-related machinery, as they offer dynamic performance in these applications.

Visit KEB America at booth S30089 in South Hall, Level 1 to explore how servo pump technology and motion control products can optimize a plastics machine's processing operations.

About KEB America, Inc.

KEB America, Inc. is a North American manufacturer of industrial automation products for applications in the metalworking, textiles, plastics, and woodworking industries. KEB America manufactures, assembles, and supports its suite of German-engineered controls, drives, motors, brakes, and clutches at its ISO 9001:2015 certified, 150,000-square-foot facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. For more information, please visit https://www.kebamerica.com.

KEB America is a wholly owned subsidiary of KEB Automation KG, a global provider of complete automation system solutions headquartered in Barntrup, Germany. KEB Automation KG has four global production sites, 11 subsidiaries, and 1,500+ employees worldwide.

About Plastics Industry Association

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, including Equipment Suppliers, Material Suppliers, Processors and Recyclers, representing over one million workers in our $548 billion U.S. industry. PLASTICS advances the priorities of our members who are dedicated to investing in technologies that improve capabilities and advances in recycling and sustainability and providing essential products that allow for the protection and safety of our lives. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members, and the sixth largest U.S. manufacturing industry, more globally competitive while supporting circularity through educational initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, convening opportunities and policy advocacy, including the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, NPE2024: The Plastics Show.

