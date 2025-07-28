KED Cosmetics is Where Beauty Meets Nature, Premium Skincare and Beauty Products Crafted With Love, Legacy and All-Natural Ingredients

"We believe beauty should never come at the expense of health or accessibility. Every KED product is made with love, inspired by our family's traditions and powered by nature." Post this

This summer, KED Cosmetics introduces effortless skincare for warm-weather routines and year-round glow. The collection includes customer favorites such as:

Solid Fragrances: These elegant, long-lasting scents are made from natural botanicals, including such rose sandalwood, vanilla sandalwood and the holiday scentiments sets. The solid fragrances are presented in sleek, portable tins for on-the-go luxury. Easily apply the fragrance with your fingers to key pulse points.

Natural Charcoal Lather Soap: Detoxifying and gentle, this activated charcoal soap is perfect for cleansing and clearing pores. It's the best alternative to harsh chemical peels. The smooth blend of goat's milk makes the cleansing experience for the hands, face and body the best part of a self-care routine.

Natural Turmeric Soap: A brightening bar that calms inflammation and evens skin tone, it tackles dull skin, dark circles and acne scarring. The bioactive component of curcumin in turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, while the Vitamin E helps to revitalize skin cells. The blend of natural oil and goat's milk leaves skin feeling soft and refreshed.

"We believe beauty should never come at the expense of health or accessibility," said Katrina Negbenebor. "Every KED product is made with love, inspired by our family's traditions and powered by nature."

As the clean beauty movement continues to rise, KED Cosmetics stands at the intersection of culture, sustainability and skin wellness.

About KED Cosmetics:

KED Cosmetics is a Black-owned, vegan skincare and beauty brand named after three generations of women. Focused on all-natural, effective ingredients, the brand delivers high-quality products suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive skin. With deep roots in heritage and healing, KED is committed to conscious beauty that empowers and uplifts.

