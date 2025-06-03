Keebo Launches Workload Intelligence - Public Edition on Snowflake Marketplace

"As Snowflake continues to make strides to mobilize the world's data, partners like Keebo can give our customers greater flexibility around how they optimize their Snowflake environments for both cost and performance." Post this

Keebo and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, are working together to help joint customers inform business decisions and drive innovations by providing intelligent optimization capabilities that reduce costs while maintaining or improving performance. The new application delivers comprehensive visibility into Snowflake usage patterns and leverages AI to automatically implement adjustments that maximize efficiency across workloads.

"Building a Snowflake Native App can be transformative for many businesses as they pursue innovation in data analytics and management," said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Products, Snowflake. "As Snowflake continues to make strides to mobilize the world's data, partners like Keebo can give our customers greater flexibility around how they optimize their Snowflake environments for both cost and performance."

Joint customers can now leverage Workload Intelligence - Public Edition on Snowflake Marketplace, allowing them to:

Maximize cloud investment value through AI-powered intelligent optimization, including autonomous setting adjustments based on real-time load, AI-driven workload intelligence that identifies efficiency opportunities, and smart query routing that directs queries to optimal warehouses, eliminating the need for over-provisioning while maintaining performance.

Gain enhanced visibility, governance, and forecasting capabilities with comprehensive monitoring, usage accountability across teams, and financial governance tools. Customers can implement organization-wide enforcement of centralized query routing and resource consumption policies while accurately forecasting future usage needs to enable precise budgeting and resource planning.

Improve query performance and resource efficiency by automatically adjusting warehouse settings based on workload patterns, identifying performance bottlenecks through AI-driven workload intelligence, and implementing smart query routing that balances workloads and handles sudden spikes. These optimizations deliver consistent, reliable data access and help prevent SLA violations.

Increase data team efficiency by eliminating manual optimization work and reducing the need to build and maintain complex internal tooling. Smart query routing decouples application logic from performance considerations, allowing engineers and analysts to focus on business logic instead of worrying about cloud costs and performance tuning.

Prevent overprovisioning and credit expiration through the use of the Marketplace to ensure long-term success and the highest ROI for Snowflake customers.

As a Snowflake Native App, customers can install and run the application directly in their Snowflake account without required data movement, accelerating time to value and reducing silos. For example, Costco Travel has already seen significant improvements in its Snowflake environment.

"Keebo's automated optimizations have been a huge win for us. We saw a 50% reduction while empowering our team to focus on delivering value to our customers," said Matt Browning, AVP of International & Business Services, Costco Travel. "The ability to maintain performance without manual intervention has completely transformed how we manage our Snowflake environment."

Snowflake Marketplace helps companies expand what's possible with data and AI through third-party data, apps, and AI products. With on-platform purchasing and immediate access to data products, Snowflake Marketplace streamlines procurement processes. By delivering data, apps, and AI products directly to the customers' data, providers deliver a superior customer experience and see accelerated revenue growth and increased margins. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try, and buy third-party products to accelerate your analytics, app development, and AI initiatives, click here.

Visit Keebo at Snowflake Summit, booth #2903, or attend its theater session titled "Improving Your Snowflake Investment via Generative AI and Reinforcement Learning" on June 5, at 10:30am PT.

About Keebo

Keebo is an all-in-one AI platform that provides full visibility into data pipelines, surfaces the most impactful insights, and even automates real-time optimizations. By adjusting warehouse settings dynamically and routing each query to the most efficient warehouse, Keebo drastically cuts costs without sacrificing performance. To learn more about Keebo's Workload Intelligence - Public Edition, visit https://app.snowflake.com/marketplace/providers/GZT0Z674VIY/Keebo.

