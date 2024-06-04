Keebo Launches Workload Intelligence for the Snowflake AI Data Cloud on Snowflake Marketplace

Joint customers can now gain essential insights to manage Snowflake queries, users, and warehouses.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keebo today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2024, that it has launched Workload Intelligence, Powered by Snowflake on Snowflake Marketplace. This free version of Workload Intelligence on Snowflake Marketplace will enable joint customers to have full visibility into their costs, identify their performance bottlenecks, identify their inefficient queries, and advise their data teams to take advantage of optimization opportunities.
"At Keebo, we consider ourselves the data team's best friend," said Prof. Barzan Mozafari, Keebo's co-founder and a leading researcher in AI. "With the essential insight provided by Workload Intelligence for Snowflake added to our patented, fully-automated Warehouse Optimization, you will get the most from your Snowflake Data Cloud while giving full visibility and valuable time back to your data team."
Keebo and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, help joint customers streamline operations, inform business decisions and drive innovations by optimizing compute costs and query workloads. Applying machine learning and generative AI, Keebo frees data engineering teams from manual query optimization and data ops so they can spend more time driving real business value. Now, with Workload Intelligence, Powered by Snowflake, joint customers can also get the essential insights they need for free.
"We are so pleased to see Keebo's contribution to the Snowflake Marketplace go live," added Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. "Keebo Workload Intelligence is an easy, quick, low-risk way to start the vital task of optimization and learn how machine learning can help data teams over the long run."
Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here.
Be sure to check out the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter. Visit Keebo at the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit in booth 1226 to learn more and see Workload Intelligence for yourself.
About Keebo
Based on years of cutting-edge research at top universities, Keebo's patented data learning technology is the only fully-automated data warehouse optimizer, adjusting dynamically to save many customers 25% and more.
