Keel Farms Annual Blueberry Festival Kicks-off Tampa Bay's Spring Season with a Month-Long Celebration of Florida's Blueberry Harvest

One of the most popular events on the Tampa Bay calendar starts on Saturday March 30, 2024, followed by three straight weekends in April. The festival promises great entertainment, tasty food, delicious drinks, and fun experiences for the whole family.

PLANT CITY, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keel Farms will host its 16th annual Keel Farms Blueberry Festival over four consecutive weekends starting Saturday March 30, followed every Saturday and Sunday on April 6 &7, 13 &14, 20 & 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each of the seven days. The event spans the acreage of the Keel Farms property at 5210 W. Thonotosassa Road in Plant City, offering fun for all ages amid the beautiful backdrop of the Keel and Curley winery and farm.

This family and pet-friendly festival will feature over 100 food and craft vendors, bounce houses, live music, a kid's zone, u-pick blueberries, camel rides, a petting zoo, and a wide selection of wines, beers, and ciders. No outside food or beverage is permitted.

To celebrate the spring blueberry harvest, blueberry u-pick will be offered each day of the festival while supplies last and weather permits. Already harvested pre-packaged blueberries will also be available for purchase by the pound.

During festival days, Keel Farms won't be taking dining reservations, so tables for dining will be available on a first-come, first served basis.

The Keel Farms Blueberry Festival is always well attended so it's recommended that visitors arrive early. Admission is free and on-site parking is $10.

Directions: Take exit 17/Branch Forbes Rd off I-4 and drive 1.3 miles north on Branch Forbes Rd, follow parking attendants and signage.

For more information about everything Keel Farms has to offer visit Keel Farms and for festival information visit keelfarms.com/festivals

Keel Farms Contact: Wendy Camacho / [email protected]

Media Contact: Lisa Bernstein /PRmediaNow Communications/ [email protected]

