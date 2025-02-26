Keel Farms will be 'On the Podium' at the Firestone St. Pete Grand Prix with its Champagne Bottles Celebrating Victory

Keel Farms, home to Keel + Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders, will kick-off the 2025 IndyCar Series as an Official Wine Partner
PLANT CITY, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keel Farms is the "Official Sparkling Wine" of the Winners Circle Podium at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburgh on March 2, 2025. Considered one of the top IndyCar races of the season, Keel Farms is embracing the event with ticket and driving-experience giveaways, delicious wine and ciders and an exhibit space; all culminating with a victory celebration featuring giant 3-liter Keel + Curley labeled bottles of Champagne.
The Keel family has a passion for racing, with Keel Farms President Clay Keel a competitive racer and instructor himself, and a multi-generational family history of racing.
"We love racing, and our hometown Grand Prix is the premium event on the IndyCar circuit," said Clay Keel. "It's a dream come true to be able to participate on the podium, in the paddock and throughout the event space, and most importantly, to share the excitement of elite racing with our beloved Keel Farms customers."
Keel Farms customers and IndyCar fans participation opportunities include:
(all found at this link https://www.keelfarms.com/grand-prix)
- Keel Farms ticket giveaway for four tickets to the St. Pete Grand Prix to be used on any race day: Friday, Saturday or Sunday (Feb.28, Mar.1, Mar.2, 2025)
- A chance to win the Ultimate Driving Experience at Tampa's Motor Enclave
- A chance to win a dining experience for four at Keel Farms
- Keels Farms brought an IndyCar to its Strawberry Bash on Feb.23rd. Customers posed for selfies with the car that can hit speeds of over 200 MPH.
- Keel Farms products and signage will be everywhere at the St. Pete Grand Prix
Keel Farms looks forward to seeing race fans celebrate with them throughout the Grand Prix weekend and especially on Sunday when the winner, and top three drivers will pop the Keel + Curley Champagne bottles to celebrate. To enter for a chance for Grand Prix tickets, the Ultimate Driving Experience, or dinner at Keel Farms, visit: https://www.keelfarms.com/grand-prix
About Keel Farms: Keel Farms is home to Keel and Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Cider. Our mission is to grow people, community, and agriculture by always providing memorable experiences through quality farm products and sustainable practices.
