Keel Farms Wins Coveted USF Fast 56 Award for the Third Year in a Row

Keel Farms President, Clay Keel, was on hand to receive the coveted award. Each year, USF alumni nominate hundreds of companies as champions of their communities and industries. To qualify for nomination, businesses must be owned and operated by USF alumni.

"What an honor to be recognized and included on such an impressive list of USF alumni," said Clay Keel, President of Keel Farms. "The fact that we're receiving this award for the third year in a row, is a testament to the hard work of all our employees and a reminder of how great our customers are. I hope this inspires other USF Bull alumni to follow their dreams and become successful entrepreneurs."

To learn more about the USF Fast 56 Awards, visit the USF Alumni Association website.

About Keel and Curley Winery

Founded in 1984, the family-owned and operated Keel and Curley Winery is located 17 miles East of Tampa in Plant City. Started with just 10 gallons of blueberry wine in 2003, Keel and Curley Winery now produces over 500,000 bottles of wine annually, and offers visitors lunch and dinner daily as well as tastings, tours, events, and more. The winery also produces Keel Farms Agrarian Ciders, a line of delicious hard ciders made using Florida fruits.

