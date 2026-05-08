Keen Water Celebrates 7 Years of Growth and Announces Strategic Partnership with NFL Legend Mike Vick to Launch V7 Hydration

Keen Water celebrates seven years of growth, resilience, and community impact with a 7-Year Ribbon Cutting Celebration at its Atlanta headquarters and the upcoming launch of V7 Hydration, a performance beverage created in partnership with NFL legend Mike Vick. Founded by Faheem Ali, Keen Water has grown from a grassroots, self-funded startup into a Black-owned hydration brand with national distribution through Sysco, major hospitality partnerships, and a new performance-focused product line built for athletes and active lifestyles.

ATLANTA, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From humble beginnings to building a rapidly expanding hydration brand, Faheem Ali, founder of the Black-owned company Keen Water, marks seven years of innovation, resilience, and cultural impact with two major milestones: a 7-Year Ribbon Cutting Celebration and the official launch of V7 Hydration, a performance-driven beverage developed in partnership with NFL icon Mike Vick.

Keen Water will host its 7-Year Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, from 11:00a – 2:00p at Keen Headquarters, 5315 Tulane Drive, Atlanta, GA. 30336 celebrating seven years of business growth, community impact, and expansion within the beverage industry. The event will bring together community leaders, business partners, media representatives, supporters, influencers and special guests for an official ribbon cutting ceremony, facility tours, networking opportunities, and brand celebrations. The highly anticipated, invite-only V7 Hydration Launch Experience will take place Summer 2026 in Downtown Atlanta, bringing together leading media outlets, athletes, influencers, executives, elected officials, and cultural taste makers for an immersive brand unveiling and high-level networking experience.

A Story Rooted in Purpose, Faith, and Entrepreneurship

Keen Water's journey officially began in 2019, though its foundation was laid years earlier through a pivotal life transition. What started as an opportunity to partner with another water brand became a defining turning point for Ali, ultimately leading him to relocate to Atlanta and build his own company from the ground up. "I started from the ground up, going store to store, restaurant to restaurant," said Ali. "Now we're a household name in Atlanta."

Without outside funding, Ali successfully bootstrapped Keen Water into a recognized brand across the city— driven by determination, faith, and a commitment to building something far greater than a product: a lasting legacy.

Building a Hydration Empire

Keen Water has evolved into a multi-dimensional brand offering:

9+ pH alkaline water

Natural spring water

Eco-friendly packaging solutions

Premium "Blue Magic" product line

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The company serves a diverse audience—from health-conscious consumers to upscale hospitality clients—positioning itself as both accessible and premium. Over the past seven years, Keen Water has achieved significant milestones, including:

Expansion into more than 25 Hilton hotel locations

Strategic partnerships with prominent Atlanta establishments such as Slutty Vegan, Gocha's Tapas Bar, Midtown Social, Bar 44, Moxy Hotel (Downtown Atlanta), Tess Hotel (Buckhead) and many other brands

Acquisition of a high-capacity water production facility producing over 1 million gallons daily

Development of a white-label program utilized by restaurants and businesses

14,000 sq ft warehouse in the City of South Fulton

National distribution through Sysco

"At this point, we're not just a water brand—we're building a hydration empire, and with national distribution through Sysco, we're blessed" Ali added.

Introducing V7 Hydration: A Game-Changing Partnership

The next phase of Keen Water's growth is driven by its partnership with Mike Vick, one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in NFL history. Together, they have created V7 Hydration—a product specifically designed for athletes and high-performance lifestyles.

Formulated with natural spring water and pink Himalayan rock salt, V7 Hydration delivers essential electrolytes without unnecessary additives, supporting optimal hydration and performance."V7 represents greatness, resilience, and performance," said Ali. " This is a brand built for athletes, by athletes."

Mike Vick serves as both a stakeholder and the face of the brand, playing a key role in its visibility, marketing strategy, and expansion—particularly across youth sports, NIL opportunities, and the broader athletic community.

The Launch Experience: Where Business, Culture, and Influence Meet

The V7 Hydration Launch Experience is designed to be more than a product unveiling—it is a premier cultural and business moment featuring:

Blue carpet arrivals and media check-ins

The official V7 product reveal and brand storytelling

Live DJ entertainment, curated networking, and immersive brand activation

For Media Credentials, Interview Requests or Press Inquiries, please contact via:

RSVP / Event Access

Guests, media representatives, community partners, and invited attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance for the Keen Water 7-Year Ribbon Cutting Celebration.

Event: Keen Water 7-Year Ribbon Cutting Celebration

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Keen Headquarters, 5315 Tulane Drive, Atlanta, GA 30336

To RSVP, visit: https://www.keen-water.com/registration

About Keen Water

Keen Water is a Black-owned hydration company founded in 2019 by Faheem Ali, dedicated to redefining how consumers approach hydration through education, innovation, and quality. With a growing presence across

Atlanta and beyond, the company continues to expand its footprint through strategic partnerships and forward-thinking product development.

Media Contact

Francne Simon, Show Off Media, 1 4437106111, [email protected], https://showoffstaging.com

SOURCE Keen Water