Keenan Financial Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

"Our firm is honored to be included in Inc's Best Workplaces for 2024. It truly speaks volumes to the team that we have and to the work environment that we strive to achieve. Thank you to all our advisors and staff for upholding the culture we have instilled at our firm." Post this

"Our firm is honored to be included in Inc's Best Workplaces for 2024. It truly speaks volumes to the team that we have and to the work environment that we strive to achieve. Thank you to all our advisors and staff for upholding the culture we have instilled at our firm," said Chief Executive Officer Brian Keenan.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About Keenan Financial:

Keenan Financial is an independent financial advisory firm based in Boston, Massachusetts. The firm provides comprehensive wealth management services to a select clientele of high-net worth individuals, families, and associations. Keenan tailors services specifically to each individual client, to develop a customized and disciplined financial plan and investment strategy.

About Inc. Media:

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace:

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Paige Krockta, Keenan Financial, 1 7742102689, [email protected], https://www.keenanfinancial.com/

SOURCE Keenan Financial