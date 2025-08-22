Keenan Reid Strategies Named to the Prestigious Inc. 5000 2025 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We've built KRS on a disruptive, client-first model that delivers the same caliber of expertise found at the largest firms without the cost or overhead of legacy consulting." Post this

KRS is redefining the way organizations engage with consulting through fractional strategy consulting and Fractional leadership. Guided by a disruptive client-first model, the firm brings top-tier capabilities into enterprise environments in ways that challenge legacy firm approaches, demonstrating that organizations no longer need to commit millions annually to access top tier strategy consulting.

"We've built KRS on a disruptive, client-first model that delivers the same caliber of expertise found at the highest caliber firms without the cost or overhead of legacy models. Organizations no longer need to commit millions annually to access top-tier capabilities. We value the depth our consultants bring to every engagement and are committed to making consulting a career that is both intellectually rewarding and sustainable," Lauren Wambold Patel, CEO of Keenan Reid Strategies, highlighted.

Since its founding in 2014, KRS has completed more than 100 high-impact engagements from reshaping budgeting for a $50B+ technology business unit to unlocking $200M in incremental margin for a manufacturing client through pricing optimization.

KRS places a high value on the capabilities its consultants bring to each engagement and is committed to making consulting a career that is both intellectually rewarding and sustainable in today's work-life landscape.

About Keenan Reid Strategies

Keenan Reid Strategies equips organizations with interim and fractional executives to accelerate strategic execution, improve operational efficiency, and deliver measurable financial results. Based in Austin, Texas, KRS draws on leadership experience from top consulting firms and executive roles to provide practical problem-solving, experienced talent, and flexible engagement models. For more information, visit keenanreid.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

