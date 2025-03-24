Advocates, policymakers, and community leaders will hold a press conference in defense of universal service programs that ensure affordable and accessible communication services for all Americans. The event, "Keep Our Communities Connected," highlights the importance of the Universal Service and E-Rate programs in bridging the digital divide and supporting education, healthcare, and economic opportunity.

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MEDIA ALERT

KEEP OUR COMMUNITIES CONNECTED: ADVOCATES RALLY AS SUPREME COURT HEARS ORAL ARGUMENTS ON UNIVERSAL SERVICE AND E-RATE

WHAT: Advocates, policymakers, and community leaders will hold a press conference in defense of universal service programs that ensure affordable and accessible communication services for all Americans. The event, "Keep Our Communities Connected," highlights the importance of the Universal Service and E-Rate programs in bridging the digital divide and supporting education, healthcare, and economic opportunity.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET

WHERE: First Street NE and Constitution Ave. NE (across from the Russell Senate Office Building), Washington, D.C.

WHO: Speakers will include:

Senator Ed Markey

Representatives from The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition (SHLB), American Library Association (ALA), Communications Workers of America (CWA), The Consortium for School Networking (CoSN), and other advocacy groups

Community leaders and individuals impacted by digital inequities

WHY: A recent ruling by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals declared the Universal Service Fund (USF) unconstitutional, threatening critical services that provide high-speed internet for schools and libraries, telemedicine for rural hospitals, and affordable communications for low-income households. With conflicting rulings from other circuits, the U.S. Supreme Court has taken up this case, FCC v. Consumers' Research, and will hold oral arguments later that morning on March 26. The stakes include:

54,367,186 students at risk of losing internet access in schools and libraries.

16,080 healthcare providers facing disconnection from telehealth services.

7,596,720 high-need subscribers potentially losing discounted phone and internet services.

$4.26 billion in 2023 funding for rural households at risk.

MORE INFORMATION: Visit www.keepourcommunitiesconnected.com/march26 for event details and updates.

MEDIA CONTACT: Laura McHugh, InnovateEDU, 330-417-8239, [email protected]

