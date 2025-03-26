Keep Our Communities Connected: As The Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments, Advocates Call To Defend Universal Service And E-Rate

Advocates, policymakers, and community leaders gathered today to defend universal service programs that ensure affordable and accessible communication services for all Americans. The event, "Keep Our Communities Connected," underscored the critical role of Universal Service and E-Rate programs in bridging the digital divide and supporting education, healthcare, and economic opportunity.

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advocates, policymakers, and community leaders gathered today to defend universal service programs that ensure affordable and accessible communication services for all Americans. The event, "Keep Our Communities Connected," underscored the critical role of Universal Service and E-Rate programs in bridging the digital divide and supporting education, healthcare, and economic opportunity.

A broad coalition of organizations across the telecommunications, education, and healthcare sectors has united to ensure the continuation of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in response to a recent court decision that jeopardizes the program's future. The USF, an $8 billion bipartisan program established in 1996, has provided essential telecommunications access to millions of underserved Americans, helping to bridge the digital divide and support critical services like high-speed internet for schools and libraries, telemedicine for rural hospitals, and affordable communications for low-income households. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the USF unconstitutional, risking these essential services. With conflicting rulings from other circuits, the U.S. Supreme Court has taken up this case and will hold oral arguments today.

"The Supreme Court's decision in this case could impact the lives of millions," said Joseph Wender, Executive Director of The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition (SHLB). "Students trying to complete their homework, veterans accessing telehealth services, job seekers searching for work, and families staying connected all rely on broadband. This case is about protecting access to these essential services and ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age."

"The E-Rate program supports the broadband capacity that libraries need to deliver essential services to their communities, providing opportunities in education, employment, emergency communications, and entrepreneurship," said American Library Association (ALA) President Cindy Hohl.

"Universal service is not a luxury. It's a lifeline," said Keri Rodrigues, President of the National Parents Union (NPU). "It's what makes it possible for a student in a small town to complete their homework. For a parent in a rural community to access telehealth for their child. For a family to apply for jobs, stay in touch with loved ones, and be part of the modern world. But if you live in a rural zip code, chances are you're still struggling to get consistent, affordable internet access. Too many families face slow speeds, unreliable connections, and sky-high costs. And now, with this Supreme Court case, that already fragile connection is at risk of being severed completely. Parents are paying attention. We demand that the Supreme Court uphold universal service. We demand that our leaders protect and expand the programs that keep us connected."

"Every American household, business, hospital, library and school should have access to affordable communications services no matter where they are located, and the Universal Service Fund is critical to making that happen," said Communications Workers of America (CWA) President Claude Cummings Jr. "CWA members include technicians who build and maintain broadband networks. We see the positive impact of these programs every day. As fiber broadband networks expand, the Universal Service Fund programs will be even more important to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to realize the benefits that high-speed internet service provides."

The Stakes Are High:

54,367,186 students could lose internet access in schools and libraries, cutting off their ability to learn and access educational resources.

16,080 healthcare providers could be disconnected, limiting access to telehealth services, especially for rural and underserved populations.

7,596,720 high-need subscribers could lose discounted phone and internet services, exacerbating the digital divide.

In 2023, $4.26 billion was allocated to connect rural households, ensuring equitable access to essential communication and online services.

Event Speakers Include:

Senator Ed Markey

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez

Representatives from Keep our Communities Connected, The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition (SHLB), American Library Association (ALA), The Communications Workers of America (CWA), The Consortium for School Networking (CoSN), National Parents Union (NPU), National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA), and other advocacy groups

Community leaders and individuals impacted by digital access inequities

"The E-rate program is one of the greatest success stories in education," said Keith Krueger, CEO, CoSN – Consortium for School Networking. "Today, 99% of public school students and 45% of private school students rely on connectivity supported by E-rate. The program's competitive bidding process has driven down the cost of bandwidth for schools by an astounding 92% from 2015 to 2024. Without E-rate, most school districts simply could not afford the essential broadband and Wi-Fi that power learning every day. In fact, 74% of school district Chief Technology Officers say that losing E-rate would have a 'major or catastrophic impact' on their schools, jeopardizing students' ability to learn and thrive in a digital world."

"Keeping our communities connected is not just a policy priority—it is an economic, educational, and social imperative," said Erin Mote, CEO of InnovateEDU. "Universal Service Funds have ensured that students can learn, patients can access care, and families can stay connected, regardless of income or location. This is a moment for collective action, and we are committed to ensuring that no community is left behind and every voice is heard."

About Keep Our Communities Connected: Keep Our Communities Connected is a movement advocating for equitable access to communication services for all Americans. In collaboration with SHLB and other partners, we are dedicated to ensuring that universal service policies remain intact to support digital inclusion, economic growth, and civic participation.

For more information, visit www.keepourcommunitiesconnected.com.

