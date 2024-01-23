'Keep Rodents Out' a Critical New Year's Resolution as Rodent Populations Expand

Rodent populations are expanding nationwide, and waiting to address the problem until it's inside the walls is too late. Post this

Consider these steps to protect a home from rodents in the new year:

Search the foundation for cracks, gaps or holes - a mouse can fit into a space the size of a dime, and a rat into one the size of a quarter.

Check all doors, door frames and garage doors to ensure there is a tight seal. Damaged or missing door sweeps are one of the most common rodent entry points.

Ensure all windows, screens and window panes, including window wells, are in good repair.

Carefully check all openings where plumbing, gas and electric or cable wiring enters the home. Dryer vents and exhaust vents are also popular targets. Remember that entry points near the ground aren't the only ones at risk - most rodents have no difficulty scaling siding, wires or branches.

Be sure to inspect the roof line for any gaps. Ensure that shingles, ventilators, chimney and vent screens are all in place and undamaged.

Place all garbage in heavy-duty cans and store as far away from the home as possible.

Avoid clutter in basements and garages. Neglected storage areas make perfect rodent nesting grounds.

The use of proper exclusion tools is critical to effectiveness. Rodents can gnaw through plastic, wood, aluminum, brick, cement and even lead, meaning specialized rodent-proofing products are critical to keeping them out. Caulk, mortar and spray foam offer little to no protection against the gnawing power of rodents. Steel wool faces rusting and decomposition over time and therefore requires regular replacement.

While the idea of using natural repellents such as peppermint oil or mothballs to keep mice out is appealing, it is entirely ineffective. Using sonic devices that produce ultrahigh or ultralow frequency sounds to deter rodents has also been deemed entirely ineffective by the scientific community.

Xcluder Fill Fabric - a blend of stainless steel and poly-fiber with sharp, coarse fibers that has been proven effective against rodents by the USDA/APHIS lab - and specialized rodent-proofing solutions for exterior doors and garage doors are critical to protecting a home and ensuring a rodent-free 2024.

