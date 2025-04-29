Keep Safe Care Introduces No-Cost Payday Advance for it Caregivers

Keep Safe Care has partnered with Rellevate to offer its caregivers a no cost payday advance option to support their financial wellness

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keep Safe Care (keepsafecare.com), based in Austin, Texas, announces an innovative "no cost" payday advance to all its caregivers. This is one more benefit to help caregivers with their financial wellness. Founded three years ago, Keep Safe Care was established to address the escalating costs and inefficiencies found within the in-home private duty caregiving sector while tackling issues like low caregiver pay, truancy, and high turnover.

"Our company's mission is to take care of our caregivers so that can take better care of our clients," said CEO Jeffrey Fry. "This includes offering higher wages with weekly pay, more ownership of the caregiving relationship, and compensation for travel expenses. We know the stress caregivers face living paycheck to paycheck, so offering a no cost payday advance and instant paycheck payout though our partnership with Rellevate gives some fiscal relief to this burden."

As Keep Safe Care continues to reengineer the person care services market and expand throughout the United States, it will keep partnering with innovative companies who can help caregivers will low or no-cost benefits such as no-cost banking services, discounted health care insurance offerings, in addition to the increased wages offered by the Company.

About Keep Safe Care

Keep Safe Care has refined the way private duty agencies deliver personal care service and manage caregivers. The company's reengineering of the operating model as well as offering a highly efficient integrated software solution has demonstrated its ability to reduce the persistent issues of high caregiver truancy and turnover. With improved efficiencies, the company's unique approach holds the promise of increasing a caregiver's standard wage by 30% to 50%, while at the same time reducing operating costs by 40% to 55% over traditional private duty franchises. For more information go to keepsafecare.com.

About Rellevate, Inc.

Rellevate is a fintech company empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, their offerings include Digital Banking -- disbursements, payments and employer services. Rellevate's proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive. For more information go to rellevate.com.

