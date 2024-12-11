Keep Safe Care Opens Two New Texas Locations, Plans for Expansion outside of Texas

Keep Safe Care prepares to expand in Texas, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and California

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keep Safe Care (keepsafecare.com), based in Austin, Texas, is proud to announce the successful sale of its first two Ultra-Lite Franchises in Texas, with plans for expansion into Florida and California over the next year. Founded three years ago, Keep Safe Care was established to address the escalating costs and inefficiencies in the in-home private duty caregiving sector while tackling issues like low caregiver pay, truancy, and high turnover.

"When we opened our first location three years ago, our goal was to reengineer the private duty caregiving industry by significantly reducing overhead and enhancing operational efficiency, ultimately allowing us to offer caregivers higher wages," said CEO Jeffrey Fry. "We've since proven the effectiveness of our approach, adhering to our 2/3s Rule® that ensures caregivers receive at least two-thirds of the client rate for each caregiving assignment. Now, we're poised to expand further by offering our trademarked Ultra-Lite Franchise model, which lowers the cost of starting and running a private duty franchise."

The Keep Safe Care Ultra-Lite Franchise® model introduces the company's "Private-Duty-in-a-Box®" concept, an all-in-one solution that integrates every aspect of managing a private duty agency into a streamlined online platform. This includes caregiver recruitment, curation, and management. The software licenses are priced to make it possible for individuals to launch their own in-home personal services agency at a fraction of the cost of traditional franchises. In addition to the Ultra-Lite Franchise®, Keep Safe Care is also offering a white-label version of its software to existing personal care service agencies.

About Keep Safe Care

Keep Safe Care has refined the way private duty agencies deliver personal care service and manage caregivers. The company's reengineering of the operating model as well as offering a highly efficient integrated software solution has demonstrated its ability to reduce the persistent issues of high caregiver truancy and turnover. With improved efficiencies, the company's unique approach holds the promise of increasing a caregiver's standard wage by 30% to 50%, while at the same time reducing operating costs by 40% to 55% over traditional private duty franchises. For more information go to keepsafecare.com.

Media Contact

Jeffrey Fry, Keep Safe Care, 1 5128145665, [email protected], www.keepsafecare.com

Ashton Rondon, Keep Safe Care, 1 (737) 443-9982, [email protected], www.keepsafecare.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Keep Safe Care; Keep Safe Care