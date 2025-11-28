Keep Safe Care Sells Out Austin, Texas and Plans Franchise Expansion

Keep Safe Care prepares to expand in 31 States outside of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keep Safe Care Corporation (keepsafecare.com), based in Austin, Texas, is proud to announce the successful sale of its prototype location in Austin along with all remaining franchises in the Austin metropolitan area to Kaylan Mavuleti. This brings the total number of Keep Safe Care locations to six—two operational and four currently under development.

Mr. "Kal" Mavuleti, who was awarded the company's first franchise in Cedar Park, Texas last year, elected to acquire the Central Austin territory and all remaining Austin-area franchises in October. Explaining his motivation behind the acquisition, Mr. Mavuleti shared: "When we acquired Cedar Park last year, it began a mission rooted in valuing and empowering caregivers so they can deliver compassionate, dignified care to seniors."

He continued, "Stepping away from corporate life to lead Keep Safe Care full-time has been one of the most meaningful decisions of my career. Expanding into Central Austin strengthens our ability to serve families across Greater Austin and continue supporting the caregivers who make this work possible."

The Austin area franchise sale leads the way for Keep Safe Care to fully execute its vision for aggressive expansion throughout Texas and across the 31 non-registration states through its ultra-affordable Ultra-Lite Franchise® model.

"When we opened our first location three years ago, our goal was to reengineer the private-duty caregiving industry by significantly reducing overhead and enhancing operational efficiency—ultimately allowing us to offer caregivers higher wages," said CEO Jeffrey Fry. "With Kal's acquisition of our prototype storefront and his commitment to fully developing the Austin market, he has validated this achievement and freed me to accelerate the rollout of our trademarked Ultra-Lite Franchise offering nationwide."

The Ultra-Lite Franchise® model incorporates the company's "Private-Duty-in-a-Box®" concept, an all-in-one full-stack software solution that integrates every aspect of managing a private duty agency into a highly efficient, streamlined online platform. This platform includes caregiver recruitment, curation, and management. In addition, licenses are priced to make it possible for individuals to launch their own in-home personal services agency at around one-tenth of the cost of traditional personal care franchise offering. Keep Safe Care also offers a white-label version of its software to existing personal care service agencies who are looking for improved operational efficiencies.

Keep Safe Care has refined the way private duty agencies deliver personal care service and manage caregivers. The company's reengineering of the operating model as well as offering a highly efficient integrated software solution has demonstrated its ability to reduce the persistent issues of high caregiver truancy and turnover. With improved efficiencies, the company's unique approach holds the promise of increasing a caregiver's standard wage by 30% to 50%, while at the same time reducing operating costs by 40% to 55% over traditional private duty franchises. For more information go to keepsafecare.com or contact the company via email at [email protected] or by phone at (844) 492-2273.

