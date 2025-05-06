Keep Safe Care Teams up with Stride Health for Low-cost Benefits

Keep Safe Care has partnered with Stride Health to provide low-cost benefits to its network of caregivers.

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keep Safe Care (keepsafecare.com), based in Austin, Texas has announced a new partnership with Stride to offer caregivers access to personalized and affordable benefits. Through Stride's portable benefits platform, caregivers using both the Keep Safe Care Private Duty platform and the direct-to-consumer Keep Safe Care Direct platform will be able to search and choose health, dental, and vision insurance options that fit their needs.

Founded four years ago, Keep Safe Care was created to combat the rising costs and inefficiencies in the in-home private duty caregiving industry, while also addressing challenges such as low caregiver wages, absenteeism, and high turnover rates.

"Our company's mission is to take care of our caregivers so they can take better care of our clients," said CEO Jeffrey Fry. "This includes offering higher wages with weekly pay, more ownership of the caregiving relationship, and compensation for travel expenses. We know the stress caregivers face living paycheck to paycheck, so offering a one-stop shop for affordable health insurance can help relieve some of this stress."

In addition to affordable health, dental and vision coverage, users of the Stride platform will be able to easily see if they qualify for ACA tax credits which could significantly lower their overall healthcare costs; access Stride's mobile app to track work-related expenses, such as mileage or meals, to help lower their tax bill; and have free, year-round access to Stride's customer service team of licensed, qualified agents to help them get the most of their benefits.

"Stride believes deeply that everyone, no matter the type of work they pursue, should have access to affordable healthcare coverage and benefits," said Bryan Giaimo, Vice President, Enterprise. "Caregivers shouldn't have to choose between financial stability and doing the meaningful, impactful work they want —we're making sure they don't have to."

About Keep Safe Care

Keep Safe Care has refined the way private duty agencies deliver personal care service and manage caregivers. The company's reengineering of the operating model as well as offering a highly efficient integrated software solution has demonstrated its ability to reduce the persistent issues of high caregiver truancy and turnover. With improved efficiencies, the company's unique approach holds the promise of increasing a caregiver's standard wage by 30% to 50%, while at the same time reducing operating costs by 40% to 55% over traditional private duty franchises. For more information go to keepsafecare.com.

About Keep Safe Care Direct

Keep Safe Care Direct is a unique platform designed to help families and individuals find, customize, and manage affordable non-medical in-home care. Through our website, KeepSafeCareDirect.com, we address the ongoing challenges of caregiver truancy and high turnover by offering a streamlined, technology-driven solution. With a network of over 50,000 caregivers across the country, our platform empowers users to easily recruit, schedule, manage, and pay for care—right from their computer. By reducing the stress of hiring and managing in-home caregivers, we help families save thousands of dollars each year while improving the quality and consistency of care. To learn more, visit keepsafecaredirect.com.

About Stride Health

Stride simplifies the complexities of being an independent worker by solving their biggest Healthcare, Savings & Tax benefits challenges. Stride's portable benefits system enables companies to contribute to individual workers' benefits accounts while workers, regardless of their employment status, can manage on their own and take with them.

Stride is the first portable benefits platform specifically designed for the over 72 million American independent workers who do not receive employer-based benefits. The Stride platform offers access to insurance—health, dental, vision, life and other supplemental insurance — as well as financial tools to track income, mileage and other deductible expenses to manage their tax obligations, all via a single app. Since launching in 2014, Stride has helped more than 4.4 million workers save more than $8 billion on their taxes and monthly health insurance premiums.

Media Contact

Ashton Rondon, Keep Safe Care, 1 (512) 814-5446, [email protected], https://keepsafecare.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Keep Safe Care