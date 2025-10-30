Keep the fire in the flavor, holiday cooking safety from Wildhorse Propane

Propane-powered grilling, smoking, and cooking are holiday traditions for hundreds of families. Post this

Placing the equipment at a safe distance from structures, on a well-ventilated, flat, stable, non-combustible surface.

Have a fire extinguisher and oven mitts handy.

Check for propane leaks and make sure all of the connections are secure.

If not cooking with propane, be sure to use the appropriate fuel for the appliance.

Never leave the appliances completely unattended while in operation.

Keep children and pets away from the cooking area while cooking, and while the appliance is cooling down.

Prepare a favorite holiday meal, cooking it as usual. The team from the Hollister propane service recommends being sure to follow proper food safety guidelines, including safe meat handling, storage, and temperature control. No one wants to ruin a delicious holiday meal with accidental cross-contamination.

When cleaning up:

Allow everything to cool completely before cleaning.

Dispose of ashes and any wood residue safely.

It's a good idea to keep children and pets out of the area while cleaning. Kids and pets get rambunctious. It's safer in the long run to completely avoid spills or accidents.

The U.S. Fire Administration reports cooking fires as one of the leading causes of residential fires. The national estimates for 2023 were 167,800 cooking fires. Other expert sources report that ranges or cooktops were involved in 53% of the fires. Electric ranges led gas ranges in the number of kitchen fires.

Unattended cooking is the leading contributing factor to cooking fires. So, be safe. Don't leave any cooking unattended, regardless of the type of stove, or whether it's a propane or wood-fired appliance.

There are no statistics available on whether the age or malfunction of a stove or oven contributed to a fire. But if questions about the safety of an old stovetop or oven exist, or the grill is showing wear and tear, now might be the time for a new one.

Along with being a premier propane service to Hollister, Monterey, Paso Robles, and nearby communities, the Hollister propane service, Wildhorse Propane & Appliance, has a wide variety of appliances, including kitchen appliances manufactured by leading brands.

Wildhorse Propane & Appliance is a local, family-owned company, serving Monterey County and portions of San Benito, Santa Cruz, and San Luis Obispo counties since 1980.

