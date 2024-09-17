Keeper's Heart Whiskey Launches Exclusive 21-Year-Old Irish Single Malt Finished in Tokaji Barrels

"We are so excited to be launching this exceptional Irish Single Malt, as it highlights the beautiful impact that a unique barrel finish can have, especially on aged whiskeys" says Brian Nation, Master Distiller of Keeper's Heart. Post this

The Tokaji finish, derived from the revered Hungarian dessert wine, adds a layer of complexity to an already exquisite whiskey. Bottled at 48.5% ABV, the whiskey captivates the senses with notes of toffee, dark chocolate, vanilla, and ripe peaches, culminating in a long, warming finish with hints of oak and sweet wine.

"We are so excited to be launching this exceptional Irish Single Malt, as it highlights the beautiful impact that a unique barrel finish can have, especially on aged whiskeys" says Brian Nation, Master Distiller of Keeper's Heart. "Having always been a lover of Tokaji dessert wine, it was exciting and fun to have the opportunity to use a Tokaji cask barrel to craft something truly unique. This is just the beginning, and I'm looking forward to continuing this series of special releases that showcase the very best of our craft."

The 21-Year-Old Irish Single Malt Tokaji Finish Edition stands out as a testament to Keeper's Heart's dedication to innovation and crafting luxury products. This limited release retails for $999 per 700 mL and will be available for presale this September and coming to select retailers and Keeper's Heart's online shop this October. For more information, please visit https://keepersheartwhiskey.com/.

About Keeper's Heart

Cousins Patrick and Michael O'Shaughnessy founded Keeper's Heart with the mission to create world-class whiskeys for the occasions in life that connect us and bring people together.

Since launching in 2021, Keeper's Heart has created an award-winning portfolio bringing the best of Irish and American traditions and whiskey together in one bottle. These whiskies have won over 150 awards, including Best Blend for the Irish + American, Best of Class for the Irish + Bourbon, one of the World's Best Bourbons for the Irish + Bourbon Cask Strength, and Best Irish Whiskey on the 10 Year Old Single Malt.

Keeper's Heart is also producing and maturing triple pot distilled whiskeys in the traditional Irish style that will be released over the coming years. These new expressions will allow Keeper's Heart to showcase how they continue to reimagine whiskey's traditions.

Based in Minneapolis, Keeper's Heart is created at The O'Shaughnessy Distilling Company, a state-of-the-art facility that they're delighted to share with the public. Keeper's Heart offers distillery tours and events, as well as a world-class bar and restaurant. They also offer a Cask Society program that gives members access to one-of-a-kind releases and special offers.

Media Contact

Sophia Martini, Keeper's Heart Whiskey, 917-975-8848, [email protected], https://keepersheartwhiskey.com/

SOURCE Keeper's Heart Whiskey