Keeping a storage unit clean, legal, and problem-free--hazards to avoid

Not everything belongs in a storage unit. River Road Mini Storage owner Rick Runnells explains what can't be stored, why reading the rental contract matters, and how to avoid common storage problems like odors, pests, and safety hazards.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A storage unit solves many life challenges. Storage units may seem to offer the perfect solution for safe places to stash stuff we don't know what to do with, but a cold fact is that not everything can be left in storage. Most rental contracts cover what can and cannot be stored. Unfortunately, not everyone reads the contract before signing it. That's when the troubles start. A tenant drives up to the freshly rented unit and unloads a variety of forbidden items. Next thing is peculiar smells start drifting out of the unit, there's a sudden influx of rodents, or something worse happens. Rick Runnells, the manager/owner of Paso Robles' River Road Mini Storage, has some advice for avoiding the problems that come with storing items that should be disposed of in other ways.