LiveAdmins is holding a webinar titled on the importance of maintaining the human connection with customers in an AI-driven world

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LiveAdmins, the leading provider of live chat solutions, is excited to announce its upcoming webinar, "Keeping It Personal: Maintaining Human Connection With Customers In An AI World." The event is scheduled for October 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. CT.

To secure your spot at this insightful webinar, register here.

In the era of rapid technological transformation, where artificial intelligence has permeated every aspect of our lives, this webinar aims to address the opportunities and challenges presented by AI in maintaining the vital human connection with customers.

The keynote speaker for the event is Salman Usman, a Business Analyst at LiveAdmins, who will delve into some important themes related to the topic.

The webinar will provide practical insights into personalizing customer experience, using AI to deliver better service, enhancing marketing tactics, and tailoring communication to create more human-like experiences. Strategies for demonstrating interest in individual customer preferences, following up after issue resolution, and conducting satisfaction checks will also be discussed.

"Keeping It Personal: Maintaining Human Connection With Customers In An AI World" promises to be an informative event for businesses looking to strike the right balance between AI and human connection in customer experience.

About LiveAdmins

LiveAdmins is a leader in providing multilingual live chat solutions and services that enrich online visitor experience, customer satisfaction and the bottom line of businesses of all sizes. Our solutions are fully customizable, easy to set up and always online, catering to over 10 industries across 8 time zones.

Press Contact

Brian Smith

Press & Media

[email protected]

(877) 771-6067

www.LiveAdmins.com

SOURCE LiveAdmins