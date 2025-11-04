Keeping Natural Health Info Alive: Help Yourself Heal with Natural Remedies

New book, by former Dietary Supplement Manufacturer and HealthyLife.net Radio owner Linda Mackenzie, aims to keep natural health information at the forefront of healing options

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unlike conventional western medicine that usually relies on synthetic chemicals and invasive procedures, natural remedies can have the same results, usually with little or no side effects. Linda Mackenzie's new book, Help Yourself Heal with Natural Remedies is designed to preserve natural healing information on 40 common dis-ease and illnesses which is currently under threat of disappearance.

"We are in the 'data takeover of information' age, orchestrated by a select few, who are motivated towards profit rather than people. Today, natural health searches gear you towards the 200 year old western medicine drug and invasive therapy culture, rather than provide natural medicine information, which has been in practice for over 5,000 years. We need information from both sides, so people can make informed choices of what is right for them." explains Mackenzie.

Filled with timeless information, this guide and reference book, covers 40 common dis-ease and illnesses. Each chapter includes topic descriptions and possible natural health therapies. Then delves into specific vitamin, supplement, herbal, and aromatherapy remedies. The addendum includes facts on vitamins, minerals, enzymes, supplements, and how to select them. Plus there are quick reference charts on herbs, Bach Flowers, aromatherapy, Chinese herbs and their uses.

Most importantly, since natural information is being stifled unless you know the exact website address, there's a bonus section that includes a trusted list of natural health Associations and informational websites. Plus a comprehensive reading list to help one get additional information.

Compiled from years of research, practice, numerous lectures, and classes - Help Yourself Heal with Natural Remedies is available in paperback and as an EBook online or wherever fine books are sold.

About Linda Mackenzie: A former 18 year datacom engineer and a Dietary Supplement Manufacturing corporation President, Linda, is an award-winning multi-book author, radio host, and hypnotherapist who founded HealthyLife.net Radio Network in 2002. She has appeared on hundreds of radio shows, almost all network and cable TV channels, in several award winning documentaries and her own TV special. Linda is listed in Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare.

About: Creative Health & Spirit: Parent company of HealthyLife.net Radio Network and HRNradio.com, is a publishing & media company, started in 1995. Healthylife.net (www.healthylife.net) the world's leading all positive talk radio network commenced in October 2002 and is syndicated/simulcast on 75 distribution channels in 137 countries. HRNradio.com has over 3,600 free podcasts on personal growth, natural health and lifestyle all to help people have a happy, healthy life.

