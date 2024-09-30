Keeping the Community Safe: High 5 Inc. Introduces Perry Weather Station at 15-Acre Facility

"Our facility is in the lightning capital of the country," said Patrick Skidmore, Business Development Manager at High 5 Inc. "With Perry Weather, we can now rely on real-time data to make critical safety decisions, whether it's closing our pools, tennis courts, or other outdoor facilities." Post this

"Our facility is in the lightning capital of the country, and we experience hundreds of lightning strikes each year," said Patrick Skidmore, Business Development Manager at High 5 Inc. "With the Perry Weather system, we can now rely on real-time data to make critical safety decisions, whether it's closing our pools, tennis courts, or other outdoor facilities. This has been a game-changer for us, especially during the high school swim season."

High 5 Inc. operates three pools, six clay tennis courts, pickleball courts, and various other sports facilities, all of which are heavily used during after-school programs, swim meets, and on-site summer camps. In the past, the lack of unified messaging often led to confusion among staff and participants. Lifeguards would shut down the pools due to lightning delays, but tennis courts remained open because they didn't receive the same information.

"The Perry Weather station has significantly improved our communication across all our facilities," Skidmore added. "Our CEO often received direct inquiries from parents about why practices were being canceled. Now, with Perry Weather's reliable system, we can allow the technology to make the call on cancellations due to weather, providing a more consistent and transparent approach."

"The widget feature, in particular, has made it easier for parents to stay informed about weather-related cancellations or delays without having to constantly reach out to our staff. This not only reduces stress for our team but also ensures that everyone is on the same page."

The Perry Weather station's features extend beyond lightning detection. The addition of WBGT (Wet Bulb Globe Temperature) monitoring is also helping High 5 Inc. manage heat stress during outdoor activities. This feature is essential to ensure the safety of athletes, particularly during the hot summer months. The system's ability to provide data on temperature, humidity, wind speed, and more enables the staff to make informed decisions about when to call water breaks, rest periods, or even halt activities altogether.

"Initially, we were focused solely on lightning detection, but we quickly realized that Perry Weather offered much more," Skidmore noted. "With WBGT monitoring and lightning detection, we've been able to keep our athletes safe, including the Blue Wave swim team—some of whom have become Olympic champions—whether they're training or competing."

The decision to install the Perry Weather system was driven by the organization's desire to modernize its facilities and better protect its members. Established in the 1960s, High 5 Inc. has a long history of providing recreational opportunities for the community. However, as the organization has grown and evolved, so too has the need for more sophisticated tools to manage its operations effectively.

"As a non-profit, cost is always a consideration, but Perry Weather's pricing was reasonable enough for us to make this important investment," said Skidmore. In addition to its practical benefits, the Perry Weather system is also being used as an educational tool for High 5 Inc.'s special needs students. By incorporating weather data into their learning activities, the organization is helping these students gain a better understanding of the environment around them.

High 5 Inc. is excited about the positive impact that the Perry Weather monitoring system will have on its operations and the safety of its community. As the organization continues to modernize its facilities, the focus remains on providing a safe, enjoyable, and educational environment for all who participate in its programs.

For more information about High 5 Inc. and its programs, please visit High 5 Inc.'s website or follow them on Instagram at @high5.inc. To learn more about Perry Weather, click here.

About High 5 Inc.: Established in the 1960s, High 5 Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing recreational opportunities for the local community. The facility offers a wide range of activities, including swimming, tennis, pickleball, and various after-school and summer programs. High 5 Inc. is committed to enhancing the well-being of its members through quality programming and modernized facilities.

