Some animals are more vulnerable to temperature fluctuations than others.

Confined animals, recovering from injury or illness, need comfortable temperatures and good ventilation.

Show stock can be comfortable and stay as clean as possible during pre-show confinement.

Ventilation keeps air moving and reduces the chances of respiratory reactions.

Comfortable temperatures influence milk and egg production.

Stock that is free-ranging during the day, but enclosed at night, benefits from good ventilation regardless of the weather.

Where the cost of privately wiring stables, barns, sheds, and coops for electricity may be prohibitive, propane is a cost-effective and environmentally-friendly alternative. The Paso Robles propane service has been delivering to farms and ranches since 1980, and is experienced in providing agricultural solutions.

Delivered and stored on-site, propane is an essential tool for agricultural resilience. Aging electricity grids, the consumer costs for upgrading grids, and the migration to solar power make propane a smart move.

For those planning to migrate to solar, it is the perfect back-up energy source, allowing for a timely, budget-friendly migration. Since propane already runs farm equipment, generators, and many household appliances, most agricultural operations already have one or more propane tanks.

Leveraging propane to benefit livestock includes water pumps, heating and cooling systems, and advanced misting equipment. From equestrian stables, 4-H and FFA projects, to dairy herds, egg farms, and food, every animal represents an investment in the future. Propane is a reliable and cost-effective solution for successful animal husbandry.

Serving Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties, Wildhorse Propane & Appliances is the leading propane provider for agricultural operations. Along with delivering propane to Paso Robles' vineyards, farms, and ranches, the family-owned company is deeply invested in California agriculture. Based in Salinas Valley's historic King City, the Wildhorse Propane team has its feet in fertile soil. The company's services include:

Affordable and reliable propane delivery and propane tanks.

Gas line installation, pipelines, and propane safety.

Appliance sales.

24-hour emergency services.

