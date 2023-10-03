Keeping up with ClinOps: Why and how to expedite delivery, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the challenges faced daily by clinical operations professionals. Attendees will learn how to meet clinical operations (ClinOps) milestones faster and easier with modernized clinical trials. The featured speaker will discuss how technology can help foster easier and better: Data generation; Site engagement; Patient engagement; Trial conduct; And day-to-day trial activities.
TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In May 2021, the Association of Clinical Research Professionals ACRP wrote that "Clinical trial complexity levels show an unrelenting increase." Thankfully, new tools like digitization, decentralization, and AI are showing promise in helping streamline clinical conduct.
While innovation is key to better trials and more treatments to market faster, it must be built around those who "do the work" – Clinical Operations professionals.
Join us for a discussion on how a trial platform-as-a-service can enhance, expedite, and simplify the day-to-day workflow of clinical operations across the life cycle of a study.
Join Musaddiq Khan, VP, Therapeutic Area Solutions Leader, Medable; Hazel Doydum, Director, Digital Engagement and Implementation, R&D, GSK and Sepehr Shojaei, VP, Design Solutions, Lightship, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 11am EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Keeping up with ClinOps: Why and how to expedite delivery.
