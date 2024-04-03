'Keeping your boat safe from damage,' a new report from the Paso Robles boat storage facility

A boat is more than just a financial investment; it's an opportunity for adventure and great memories of times with friends and family. Paso Robles' Mars Mega Storage, knowing just how to help protect the boat and the memories it brings from loss and damage, recently released a report about the benefits of safe boat storage.
PASO ROBLES, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A boat is more than just a financial investment; it's an opportunity for adventure and great memories of times with friends and family. Paso Robles' Mars Mega Storage, knowing just how to help protect the boat and the memories it brings from loss and damage, recently released a report about the benefits of safe boat storage.
Whether owning a boat means great experiences fishing, water skiing, or just floating and exploring, every boat owner wants the boat to last a long time, with minimum trouble and repairs. Even when repairs are covered by insurance, the inconvenience is stressful.
Storing the boat in a secure, monitored location provides peace of mind and reduces the problems often associated with home storage. Professional facilities typically have advanced security measures, including surveillance cameras, gated access, and on-site personnel, reducing the risk of theft and vandalism. Other benefits provided by professional storage include:
- Indoor or covered storage options that shield a boat from harsh weather conditions such as UV rays, rain, hail, and snow, preserving its appearance and structural integrity and reducing premature wear and maintenance. Proper storage can significantly extend the lifespan of your boat, preserving its value and performance.
- The convenience of easy access to highways reduces the time it takes to get on the road to the next adventure.
- Amenities such as on-site dump stations and wash areas. Some boat storage facilities, such as the Paso Robles boat storage facility, also provide all of the supplies needed for washing a boat.
- Pest control is one of the top reasons for using a professional boat storage facility. Professional management takes precautions to deter invasions from rodents and insects that could cause damage.
- Avoiding the problems that often come with storing a boat at home, such as HOA or local regulations, insufficient space and protection, vandalism, and theft.
- Room and easy access for regular maintenance such as cleaning, winterization, and many kinds of repairs make it easier to maintain a boat in top condition.
- Many insurance companies offer discounts for boats stored in professional facilities, as they are less likely to be damaged or stolen.
- Well-maintained boats that are stored in professional facilities often have higher resale values, making it a sound investment in the long run. A boat that is sheltered when it's not in use retains its appearance much better than one exposed to the weather. It's easier to keep the interior clean and maintained and easier to keep the mechanical parts protected and in good working order.
Mars Mega Storage, the Paso Robles boat storage facility, provides state-of-the-art security and amenities. Serving the storage needs of the community since 2005, the services include:
- An on-site manager, 17 ft high steel perimeter walls, 365 days coded gate access, infrared cameras and laser beams, extensive security lighting, high visibility lighting, fire hydrants on site, and fire and burglar alarms in each unit.
- Covered or indoor units with easy in and out.
- Large indoor storage units with automatic roll-up doors, 110v outlets, and insulation, and some units are drive-through and can accommodate a boat and trailer.
- All of the units at Mars Mega Storage are designed for EZ ins and outs.
- Dump stations and fully-supplied wash areas.
- Fully paved grounds.
- Complimentary beverages in the conference room.
- Online payment.
Mars Mega Storage is designed to accommodate all of our guests' storage needs in one location, and has been serving all storage needs to top reviews since 2005. Whatever your needs may be from RV, boat, auto, household, or commercial storage, Mars Mega Storage has the solution. "Big or Small we Store it All!"
Mars Mega Storage
101 Wellsona Road
Paso Robles, CA 93446
(805) 467-3200
Media Contact
Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890
SOURCE Mars Mega Storage
