KEH Announces 'Green Monday' Holiday Sale on Cameras and Gear

Offering a 10% discount on most items at KEH's online store, KEH's deals for Green Monday will span across cameras, lenses and accessories for beginners to professional photographers.

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KEH, the largest and most trusted purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear in North America, today announced a sitewide and storewide sale coinciding with the weekend leading up to Green Monday, the last day shoppers are able to place an online order that would arrive in time for the holidays. This limited-time event, which offers a 10% discount on most items at KEH's online store and flagship store at 5080 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna, Ga., runs from Fri., Dec. 8, 2023, to Mon., Dec. 11, 2023. It provides an excellent opportunity for photography enthusiasts and gift seekers to acquire premium camera gear at unbeatable prices.

Shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of this unique occasion to save substantially on high-quality, pre-owned camera equipment before the holiday season. Whether treating yourself or selecting the perfect gift for a loved one, KEH's sale ensures that you can capture those special moments with exceptional pre-owned camera gear without breaking the bank.

In addition to providing access to camera gear at the best value, KEH offers multiple ways to sell and trade gear that is no longer being used, opening up more opportunities to upgrade to the latest equipment. Having the most trusted selling process, KEH offers fair and transparent prices, provides a free online gear estimator tool based on real-time market data and provides free two-way shipping for gear appraisals to eliminate all hassles and risks of selling privately. For buyers of used gear, KEH has a rigorous inspection process and grading system and backs almost all products with a 180-day warranty.

KEH offers greater value in acquiring photo and video gear and the broadest selection of in-stock camera gear in North America. As a pioneer and leader in building the circular economy, KEH aims to minimize waste by keeping products in use for as long as possible and allowing more people access to better equipment at far better value. Sellers to, and purchasers from, KEH are supporting the path to a more sustainable future for all, which is a core value and purpose at KEH.

For more information about KEH and its Green Monday deals, visit https://www.keh.com.

About KEH

Established in 1979, KEH is the largest and most trusted purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear in North America. KEH's commitment to product excellence and customer satisfaction is backed by its 40-year history, its rigorous inspection and certification process, a full product warranty, unmatched industry expertise, and an exceptional customer experience. KEH is a pioneer and leader of the circular economy, aiming to minimize waste by keeping products in use for as long as possible and allowing more people access to better equipment at far better value. As the original reseller of pre-owned camera gear, KEH is trusted by countless professionals, collectors, content creators and hobbyists and actively engages the creative community online, in-store and at in-person events. KEH is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and operates across North America. For more information, visit https://www.keh.com.

