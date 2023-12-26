KEH Announces Holiday Sale, 20% Off Select Cameras and Gear

Offering a 20% discount on select camera gear at KEH's online store and flagship store in Smyrna, Ga., KEH's holiday sale runs from Dec. 26 – 31, 2023.

ATLANTA, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KEH, the largest and most trusted purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear in North America, today announced a sitewide and storewide holiday sale from Tues., Dec. 26 – Sun., Dec. 31, 2023. The limited-time event features a 20% discount on select pre-owned camera gear available both online and at KEH's flagship retail location at 5080 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna, Ga. It provides an excellent opportunity for photography enthusiasts to acquire premium camera gear at unbeatable prices. For online shoppers, the KEH promotion code is: SAVE20.

KEH offers greater value in acquiring photo and video gear and the broadest selection of in-stock camera gear in North America. On average, KEH customers save up to 40% off prices for the same or equivalent products purchased new. These savings provide more value by allowing customers to spend less or to get more and better gear – always knowing that their purchase is fully inspected, warrantied and backed by KEH's more than 40 years of experience and reputation.

In addition to providing access to camera gear at the best value, KEH offers multiple ways to sell and trade gear that is no longer being used, opening up more opportunities to upgrade to the latest equipment. Having the most trusted selling process, KEH offers fair and transparent prices, provides a free online gear estimator tool based on real-time market data and provides free two-way shipping for gear appraisals to eliminate all hassles and risks of selling privately. For buyers of used gear, KEH has a rigorous inspection process and grading system and backs almost all products with a 180-day warranty.

As a pioneer and leader in building the circular economy, KEH aims to minimize waste by keeping products in use for as long as possible and allowing more people access to better equipment at far better value. Sellers to, and purchasers from, KEH are supporting the path to a more sustainable future for all, which is a core value and purpose at KEH.

For more information about KEH's holiday sale, visit https://www.keh.com/shop/sale.

About KEH

Established in 1979, KEH is the largest and most trusted purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear in North America. KEH's commitment to product excellence and customer satisfaction is backed by its 40-year history, its rigorous inspection and certification process, a full product warranty, unmatched industry expertise, and an exceptional customer experience. KEH is a pioneer and leader of the circular economy, aiming to minimize waste by keeping products in use for as long as possible and allowing more people access to better equipment at far better value. As the original reseller of pre-owned camera gear, KEH is trusted by countless professionals, collectors, content creators and hobbyists and actively engages the creative community online, in-store and at in-person events. KEH is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and operates across North America. For more information, visit https://www.keh.com.

Media Contact

Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for KEH), 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com

SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group (for KEH)