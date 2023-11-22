KEH Announces Sitewide and Storewide Discounts on Cameras and Gear for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

KEH's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will span across cameras, lenses and accessories for beginner to professional photographers .

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KEH, the largest and most trusted purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear in North America, today announced its annual Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. Commencing on Fri., Nov. 24, 2023, and concluding on Mon., Nov. 27, 2023, the sale will offer a 10% discount on most items, both online and at the flagship store situated at 5080 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna, Ga.

Headquartered in Atlanta and operating across North America, KEH offers greater value in acquiring photo and video gear and the broadest selection of in-stock camera gear in North America. As a pioneer and leader in building the circular economy, KEH aims to minimize waste by keeping products in use for as long as possible and allowing more people access to better equipment at far better value. Sellers to, and purchasers from, KEH are supporting the path to a more sustainable future for all, which is a core value and purpose at KEH.

In addition to providing access to camera gear at the best value, KEH offers multiple ways to sell and trade gear that is no longer being used, opening up more opportunities to upgrade to the latest equipment. Having the most trusted selling process, KEH offers fair and transparent prices, provides a free online gear estimator tool based on real-time market data and provides free two-way shipping for gear appraisals to eliminate all hassles and risks of selling privately. For buyers of used gear, KEH has a rigorous inspection process and grading system and backs almost all products with a 180-day warranty.

For more information about KEH and its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, visit https://www.keh.com.

About KEH

