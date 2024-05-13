KEH Becomes Official Provider of Camera Gear for Atlanta Falcons

Partnership Aligns on Both Companies' Circularity and Sustainability Passion

ATLANTA, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KEH, North America's premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear, today announced it will become the Preferred Provider of Camera Gear for the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. Aligning with set sustainability goals, the Falcons will utilize KEH's trade-in program, which allows the organization to responsibly replace current cameras and related digital equipment with new, professional gear to continue to provide world-class sports and entertainment content.

"We're proud to partner with the Falcons to help the team acquire the right cameras and equipment to capture those in-game moments. Having best-in-class cameras ultimately gives the Falcons' photo and video crew the tools they want and need to create the digital content that, as fans of the NFL, we love to see," stated Noah Treshnell, CEO of KEH. "Providing the Falcons with the best gear at the best price showcases KEH's extensive reach and capabilities in serving the full spectrum of photographers and creatives. With the Falcons' trade-in, it's cool to think that other photographers could be using the same gear that captured highlight-reel-worthy moments from previous seasons."

This partnership brings together two Atlanta-based companies dedicated to sustainability and circularity. Since its inception 45 years ago, KEH has been passionate about keeping cameras and relevant gear in use for as long as possible, leading the circular economy by proudly extending the lifecycle of millions of cameras through its buying, selling, trading, and repairing services. Likewise, recycling and reusability are core tenets of the Falcons. In January 2023, MBS, home of the Atlanta Falcons, became the first sports and entertainment venue to achieve LEED Zero certification in any category which can only be achieved if a venue has achieved LEED Platinum, and the first Stadium worldwide to achieve official TRUE Platinum certification for zero waste. The diverted materials are reduced, reused, recycled, composted and recovered to curb the Stadium's overall environmental footprint.

"We are proud to partner with KEH, a like-minded, local business that shares our passion for creating visually stunning and compelling content and also aligns with our goals of creating more sustainable solutions for our environment," says Nana-Yaw Asamoah, chief commercial officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment. "Our partnership will allow our organizations to grow and thrive both professionally and sustainably."

In addition, the partnership also recognizes KEH as a Proud Partner of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Football State Championship Games. KEH will leverage the agreement to reach younger generations and provide a lower barrier of entry into photography through pre-owned gear while helping to shift consumer purchasing behavior to be more environmentally focused.

This partnership announcement comes on the heels of KEH's recent 'Better Than New' ad and marketing campaign, which will raise further awareness of the benefits of using pre-owned cameras and gear. To learn more about the campaign, read the press release "KEH Launches 'Better Than New' Campaign to Increase Awareness and Adoption of Pre-Owned Cameras and Gear."

About KEH

KEH is North America's premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear and boasts a 45-year legacy marked by product excellence and customer satisfaction. With a rigorous inspection and pre-owned certification process, industry expertise, and an unwavering commitment to the circular economy, KEH minimizes waste, offering better equipment access at superior value. Revitalizing the past and driving future creatives through their gear, the company actively engages its community through online, in-store, and in-person events across North America. Explore more at www.keh.com.

About Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are a professional American football club and member of the National Football League (NFL). The team's headquarters and practice facility are located on a 50-acre site in Flowery Branch, Georgia. The Falcons' NFL expansion franchise was awarded in 1965 and acquired by current owner Arthur M. Blank in 2002. Under Blank's leadership, the Falcons have become one of the League's premier teams on and off the field, playing their home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information, visit www.atlantafalcons.com, and follow @AtlantaFalcons.

