KEH Camera Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in America with Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 List

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KEH Camera, North America's premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear, today announced it has been recognized on Inc.'s 2024 5000 list, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 5000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"This is rarefied air, especially for an industry pioneer and well-established 45-year-old business. Being named among America's fastest-growing companies is a testament to the collective passion and unmatched service of our team," stated Noah Treshnell, CEO of KEH. "We've navigated a challenging and quickly evolving retail landscape with resilience and innovation, achieving remarkable milestones on local and national levels that have fueled our positive momentum. We will continue to see growth as a reflection of our commitment to excellence to delivering unparalleled value to our customers."

KEH is passionate about giving new life to pre-owned cameras and equipment while helping photographers and creatives find the right gear to tell their stories. By embracing a circular economy, it is not just minimizing waste—KEH is making quality gear more accessible and affordable for everyone.

The company continues to gain steam in 2024, with several key recent initiatives announced to propel the brand beyond its segment in the market.

In April, KEH launched its 'Better Than New' campaign, positioning KEH as the go-to destination for photographers seeking budget-friendly, sustainable, and trustworthy gear. The campaign highlights the core tenets – 'Better for Your Budget,' 'Better for the Planet,' and 'Better When it's KEH Certified' – emphasizing the quality assurance of buying, selling, and trading pre-owned camera gear.

In May, KEH extended its partnership with PetaPixel, a leading photography news, review, and education platform, as the Official Preferred, Pre-Owned Camera Gear Partner.

In June, KEH announced a partnership with the Atlanta Falcons, in which it was named the team's Preferred Provider of Camera Gear. The Falcons, now a KEH Circular Economy Partner, will leverage this partnership to take advantage of KEH's trade-in program, allowing it to responsibly replace current cameras and related equipment with brand-new, professional gear to enhance the team's digital photography, video production, and overall on-field experience.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About KEH Camera:

KEH Camera is North America's premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear and boasts a 45-year legacy marked by product excellence and customer satisfaction. With a rigorous inspection and pre-owned certification process, industry expertise, and an unwavering commitment to the circular economy, KEH minimizes waste, offering better equipment access at superior value. Revitalizing the past and driving future creatives through their gear, the company actively engages its community through online, in-store, and in-person events across North America. KEH Camera is privately held by D Cubed Group, a firm that engages in building and growing great companies. Explore more at www.keh.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

