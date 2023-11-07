KEH Empowers Consumers in Their Pursuit of Sustainability and Conscientious Consumerism

KEH provides shoppers with the opportunity to buy and sell pre-owned camera gear to minimize waste and reduce environmental impact

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KEH, the largest and most trusted purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear in North America, today reaffirmed its commitment to offering consumers the unique opportunity to raise cash and acquire top-grade camera equipment, all while championing their individual and global sustainability aspirations. A pioneer and leader in building the circular economy, KEH aims to minimize waste and environmental impact by keeping products in use for as long as possible.

Sustainable shopping is experiencing a resurgence among younger generations. The latest Sustainable Global Growth and Shopper Expectations report by ESW finds 94% of Gen Z consumers say they take sustainability into consideration when shopping, with Millennials right behind them at 93%. Additionally, out of the 16,000 shoppers residing in 16 different countries surveyed, 71% say they are more willing to purchase a product if it has a positive environmental impact.

Further, 62% of Gen Z shoppers say they prefer to buy from sustainable brands, with a remarkable 73% saying they are willing to pay extra for eco-friendly products; pre-owned goods align perfectly with sustainability values by reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing new items.

The temptation to buy the latest technology and discard whatever came before it is one of the primary shopping strategies in today's consumer landscape. However, this quick product turnover can be detrimental to sustainability goals as 40 million tons of electronic waste is generated annually from around the world.

"KEH is the original trailblazer in the world of circularity, the pioneer in buying, selling and trading certified pre-owned camera gear," said Noah Treshnell, CEO of KEH. "We don't rely on superficial 'green-washed' marketing to affirm our commitment to sustainability – it's ingrained in our very business model. For more than 40 years, KEH has been on the right side of history."

With 60,000+ items in stock comprising virtually every item a photographer at any level could want available online or through its call center, KEH makes it simple for consumers to shop sustainably while still getting high-quality camera products they can trust. Unlike many other re-commerce platforms, KEH is not a middleman or a marketplace that connects a purchaser with an unknown seller. KEH owns everything it sells, and its experts have been appraising, grading, renewing and certifying camera gear for more than 40 years; each individual piece of equipment receives a quality rating after an expert inspection. KEH also backs almost all products with a 180-day warranty.

For customers selling gear, KEH offers fair and transparent prices, provides a free online gear estimator tool based on real-time market data and makes its photography experts available by phone and video chat in virtual appointments. Offering free two-way shipping for gear appraisals above $100, KEH eliminates all hassles and risks of selling privately, providing the peace of mind that only comes from a company that has reliably delivered to sellers of gear for more than 40 years. In addition, sellers can get an additional 10% trade-in bonus on the value of their gear to use towards a purchase. Both sellers and purchasers from KEH are supporting the path to a more sustainable future for all, which is a core value and purpose at KEH.

In addition to the environmental advantages of buying and selling used camera gear, KEH is dedicated to ongoing sustainability efforts throughout the organization, encompassing internal operations, partnerships and more.

About KEH

Established in 1979, KEH is the largest and most trusted purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear in North America. KEH's commitment to product excellence and customer satisfaction is backed by its 40-year history, its rigorous inspection and certification process, a full product warranty, unmatched industry expertise, and an exceptional customer experience. KEH is a pioneer and leader of the circular economy, aiming to minimize waste by keeping products in use for as long as possible and allowing more people access to better equipment at far better value. As the original reseller of pre-owned camera gear, KEH is trusted by countless professionals, collectors, content creators and hobbyists and actively engages the creative community online, in-store and at in-person events. KEH is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and operates across North America. For more information, visit https://www.keh.com.

