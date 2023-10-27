KEH Expands Hours of Its Flagship Retail Store in Atlanta

To meet the photography community's need for more access, KEH's brick-and-mortar store is now open on Saturdays.

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KEH, the largest and most trusted purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear in North America, today announced it is extending the hours of its brick-and-mortar retail store in the Atlanta area to Saturdays. Located at 5080 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna, Ga., KEH's store will now be open 10 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET, Mondays to Fridays, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET, on Saturdays.

"Our KEH store creates a cool and fun experience where photographers and anyone interested in photography – from Atlanta and those visiting from all over the country – can get their hands on gear while having the opportunity to speak about it with experts and fellow camera lovers," said Noah Treshnell, CEO of KEH.

Opened in 2021, KEH's Atlanta area location serves KEH's goal to better support the passion and profession of photography by offering access to the entire 60,000+ items in their inventory. The retail space serves as a location to pick up online orders, drop off repairs and sell or trade-in camera gear. The store hosts many events throughout the year, including demo day events with camera manufacturers. It also features a special collection on display of rare, collectible and one-of-a-kind pieces of photographic history, such as a Hasselblad 500EL Data Camera of which a few were sent to the moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission.

On average, KEH customers save up to 40% off prices for the same or equivalent products purchased new. These savings provide more value by allowing individuals to spend less or to get more and better gear – always knowing that their purchase is fully inspected, warrantied and backed by KEH's more than 40 years of experience and reputation.

Established in 1979, KEH is not a middleman or a marketplace that connects a purchaser with an unknown seller. KEH owns everything it sells and its experts have been appraising, grading, renewing and certifying camera gear for more than 40 years; each individual piece of equipment receives a quality rating after an expert inspection. KEH also backs almost all products with a 180-day warranty.

For customers selling gear, KEH offers fair and transparent prices, provides a free online gear estimator tool based on real-time market data and provides free two-way shipping for gear appraisals to eliminate all hassles and risks of selling privately, providing the peace of mind that only comes from a company that has reliably delivered to sellers of gear for more than 40 years. In addition, sellers can get an additional 10% trade-in bonus on the value of their gear to use towards a purchase.

KEH is a pioneer and leader in building the circular economy, aiming to minimize waste by keeping products in use for as long as possible and allowing more people access to better equipment at far better value. Sellers to, and purchasers from, KEH are supporting the path to a more sustainable future for all, which is a core value and purpose at KEH.

To learn more about KEH's retail store, visit https://www.keh.com/store.

About KEH

Established in 1979, KEH is the largest and most trusted purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear in North America. KEH's commitment to product excellence and customer satisfaction is backed by its 40-year history, its rigorous inspection and certification process, a full product warranty, unmatched industry expertise, and an exceptional customer experience. KEH is a pioneer and leader of the circular economy, aiming to minimize waste by keeping products in use for as long as possible and allowing more people access to better equipment at far better value. As the original reseller of pre-owned camera gear, KEH is trusted by countless professionals, collectors, content creators and hobbyists and actively engages the creative community online, in-store and at in-person events. KEH is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and operates across North America. For more information, visit https://www.keh.com.

