KEH Expands Partnership with PetaPixel as the Official Pre-Owned Camera Gear Partner

KEH Also Recognized as an Official Affiliate Partner; Elevates Accessibility for its Audience Through KEH's Selection of Certified Pre-Owned Camera Equipment

ATLANTA, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KEH, North America's premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear, today announced an expanded partnership with PetaPixel, a leading photography news, review, and education platform, that solidifies KEH as the Official Preferred Pre-Owned Camera Gear Partner. This renewed partnership takes effect on May 1, 2024.

"We are proud to expand our relationship with PetaPixel to become an exclusive partner to enhance synergies between both companies for the benefit of photographers," stated Noah Treshnell, CEO of KEH. "PetaPixel and KEH have a mutual goal of being a destination and resource to every level of the creative community. Together, we are committed to providing photographers with top-quality gear and expert insight and advice. Ultimately, we want to get people into the right gear at an affordable price."

In the original partnership, spanning from April 2023 - April 2024, KEH and PetaPixel entered into an official sponsorship that recognized KEH as PetaPixel's YouTube channel Preferred Pre-Owned Camera Gear Partner and sponsor. Now, KEH and PetaPixel are growing their relationship to expand beyond PetaPixel's YouTube channel to include www.petapixel.com, further recognizing KEH as PetaPixel's Official Preferred Pre-Owned Camera Gear Partner, establishing an official affiliate program, and increasing sponsorship of the YouTube channel.

"We are excited to consolidate our sponsorship program and further nurture our relationship with KEH, a trusted name in the photography community," said Jaron Schneider, editor-in-chief of PetaPixel. "This expanded partnership allows us to continue delivering high-quality content and valuable resources to our audience."

This extended collaboration represents KEH and PetaPixel's shared commitment to empowering photographers with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in their craft. KEH and PetaPixel look forward to delivering unparalleled value to the online photography community.

Recently, KEH launched its 'Better Than New' campaign, promoting the benefits photographers receive when using pre-owned cameras instead of buying new. Read the press release, "KEH Launches 'Better Than New' Campaign to Increase Awareness and Adoption of Pre-Owned Cameras and Gear."

About KEH:

KEH is North America's premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear and boasts a 45-year legacy marked by product excellence and customer satisfaction. With a rigorous inspection and pre-owned certification process, industry expertise, and an unwavering commitment to the circular economy, KEH minimizes waste, offering better equipment access at superior value. Revitalizing the past and driving future creatives through their gear, the company actively engages its community through online, in-store, and in-person events across North America. Explore more at www.keh.com.

About PetaPixel:

Established in May of 2009, PetaPixel is the world's leading independent photography, videography, and imaging technology publication. Its YouTube Channel, founded last year and hosted by Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake, has quickly risen to be the top resource for photography gear reviews and education. The weekly PetaPixel Podcast is also one of the top-rated and most-listened to in the photo and technology space globally. Since its founding, PetaPixel's goal has been to inform, educate, and inspire in all things photography-related. Visit www.petapixel.com for more information.

