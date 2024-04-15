KEH Launches 'Better Than New' Campaign to Increase Awareness and Adoption of Pre-Owned Cameras and Gear

Initiative Aims to Enhance Photographers' Purchasing Options and Habits Through Company's Core Services of Buying, Selling, and Trading

ATLANTA, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KEH, North America's premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear, today announced the launch of its 'Better Than New' campaign to promote the benefits photographers receive when utilizing pre-owned instead of purchasing new. With KEH's long history and foundational services built on buying, selling, and trading, customers receive budget-friendly, sustainable, and trustworthy equipment.

"Since KEH's inception more than 40 years ago, we've established our identity around the belief that pre-owned camera gear often has more 'staying' power in someone's hands. Pre-owned gear sold and purchased with us, the experts in photo and video gear, is far superior to going to a typical retailer," stated Noah Treshnell, CEO of KEH. "We're excited to launch our 'Better Than New' campaign, which further aligns with our vision, mission, and values of being the go-to resource for photographers to receive unparalleled gear and service."

Core tenets of KEH's 'Better Than New' campaign include:

Better for Your Budget: Customers gain more value through buying, trading, or selling. At KEH, buyers can get up to 40 percent off retail, while sellers receive competitive quotes, and those looking to trade are incentivized with a 10% trade-in bonus.

Better for the Planet: KEH is committed to supporting better sustainability practices by deterring a disposable-first mindset. As a vertical industry leader in circularity, the company plays a direct role in keeping cameras out of landfills and in the marketplace longer, dramatically extending its lifecycle through its core services.

Better When it's KEH Certified™: Experience matters. KEH has been the original camera re-seller since 1979, employing experts with more than 300 years of combined experience appraising, renewing, and grading gear. With a rigorous inspection and pre-owned certification process from leading experts, customers can trust the quality of every piece of equipment they buy.

The 'Better Than New' campaign will be featured and promoted across all of the company's marketing and communications channels and vehicles, including but not limited to its online marketplace, retail locations, social channels, eNewsletters, email marketing, advertising, events, public relations, and more.

About KEH:

KEH is North America's premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear and boasts a 45-year legacy marked by product excellence and customer satisfaction. With a rigorous inspection and pre-owned certification process, industry expertise, and an unwavering commitment to the circular economy, KEH minimizes waste, offering better equipment access at superior value. Revitalizing the past and driving future creatives through their gear, the company actively engages its community through online, in-store, and in-person events across North America. Explore more at www.keh.com.

