KEH Launches Its Inaugural Sports Photography Competition

KEH Sports MVP Award to Showcase the World of Sports Through Photography

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calling all professional sports photographers and weekend warrior enthusiasts, KEH, North America's premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear, today announced the kickoff of the KEH Sports MVP (Most Valuable Photo) Awards, an annual creative contest inviting sports photography enthusiasts of all levels to showcase their "perfect sports shot." The competition aims to showcase the artistry and skill of capturing just that right, memorable moment in the world of sports.

Sports encapsulates the entire spectrum of human emotion from aspiration, dedication and perfection to jubilation, pride and defeat – and everything in between. Photography submitted can represent any sports-related moment (recreational or in-game) captured using a dedicated camera (not a phone camera) in the past 12 months, at any level, men's and women's. Depending upon the total number of entries received, the company may further designate certain levels in future years (i.e. 5-8 grade, high school, college, independent and pro).

Competition Timeline:

The KEH Sports MVP Awards competition will kick off on January 25 and entrants will have until February 9 to submit up to 5 standout shots. During this time, a panel of judges from KEH will carefully evaluate the entries based on creativity, composition, and overall storytelling impact. Winners will be announced on February 25, 2024.

Submission Guidelines:

Up to 5 shots per individual and each entry must be labeled with the specific make and model of the camera used.

Only entries captured in the past 12 months with dedicated cameras will be accepted; no phone images will be considered.

All individuals in each photo submitted have approved the name, image and likeness to be used for promotional purposes.

Contestants can only submit their entries through the official form listed below.

Contestants can submit their work here: https://kehcamera.wufoo.com/forms/enter-to-win-keh-sports-mvp-award/

Prizes:

1st Place: $500 KEH Gift Card

KEH Gift Card 2nd Place: $250 KEH Gift Card

KEH Gift Card 3rd Place: $100 KEH Gift Card

All winners will be featured on KEH's social media channels to reach broader distribution and exposure opportunities.

"We are excited to launch the KEH Sports MVP Award as part of our commitment to celebrating the art and science of capturing the magical moments in the world of sports," said Noah Treshnell, CEO of KEH. "This competition is not just about the perfect shot; we're looking for shots with narratives told through unique perspectives."

Every click is a chance to score big! Celebrate the spirit of the game through your lens by submitting your entry today.

About KEH:

KEH is North America's premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear and boasts a 40-year legacy marked by product excellence and customer satisfaction. With a rigorous inspection process, industry expertise, and an unwavering commitment to the circular economy, KEH minimizes waste, offering better equipment access at superior value. Revitalizing the past and driving future creatives through their gear, the Company actively engages its community through online, in-store, and in-person events across North America. Explore more at www.keh.com.

Media Contact:

Javian Pereira

[email protected]

Note to Media: Images available upon request.

SOURCE KEH