KEH Showcases Its Premier Camera Gear at Imaging USA 2024

KEH announces its presence at Imaging USA where it will present exclusive show specials and buy gear from attendees.

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KEH, North America's premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear, today announced its presence at Imaging USA, a leading photography conference that features classes, networking opportunities, and a nationally recognized trade show. Hosted by the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) association, Imaging USA will take place from January 28-30 in Louisville, KY.

KEH will be sharing its products, insight, and latest trends with the vibrant community of fellow photography enthusiasts, creatives, and professionals at the annual event. Attendees are invited to visit KEH at booth #819, where they can explore exclusive show specials as well as sell their camera gear for cash or receive a 10% trade-in bonus when trading in.

The KEH booth will host its team of expert buyers, ready to evaluate and purchase camera gear on the spot. Whether attendees are looking to upgrade their gear or simply declutter their camera bags and related accessories, KEH offers a seamless process to sell and trade in, ensuring a hassle-free experience with the added benefit of instant transactions.

"We look to foster a community that consciously celebrates the art and science of photography. Imaging USA is the perfect platform for us to engage with a community of professionals who, like us, care about making a positive impact through our work," said Noah Treshnell, CEO of KEH. "By providing our customers with top-quality, pre-owned camera gear and establishing a sense of responsibility within the community, we can collectively minimize our environmental footprint in the long run".

Attendees looking to sell at the KEH booth are encouraged to bring the following:

Charged Battery and Charger – Cameras without a battery and charger will receive a lower offer

Photo ID – A photo ID is required for payment processing

KEH will not be purchasing the following items at the event:

Darkroom equipment

Digital point-and-shoot cameras under 6-megapixels

Cameras in the formats: APS, 110, 126, and Disc Film

Video cameras that use film or tape formats

Studio lighting requiring a powerpack or hot lights

For any inquiries or assistance, attendees can contact KEH's Purchasing Support, Qiulin Misa, at [email protected].

For more on KEH, visit www.keh.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About KEH:

KEH is North America's premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear and boasts a 40-year legacy marked by product excellence and customer satisfaction. With a rigorous inspection process, industry expertise, and an unwavering commitment to the circular economy, KEH minimizes waste, offering better equipment access at superior value. Revitalizing the past and driving future creatives through their gear, the Company actively engages its community through online, in-store, and in-person events across North America. Explore more at www.keh.com.

