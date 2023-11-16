KEH to Hold 3rd Annual Black Friday Tent Sale at Its Flagship Retail Store in Atlanta on Nov. 24 and 25

From beginner shutterbugs to professional photographers, KEH's tent sale will provide access to camera gear at the best value

KEH, the largest and most trusted purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear in North America, will hold its 3rd Annual Black Friday Tent Sale at its flagship retail store, located at 5080 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna, Ga. To be held on Nov. 24, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET and Nov. 25, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET, the tent sale will feature raffles, giveaways, special Black Friday offers and deep discounts on cameras, lenses and accessories.

"This year's tent sale will feature Black Friday specials to make gear more accessible to a wider range of photo enthusiasts and photographers," said Carey Kegel, vice president of marketing of KEH. "We look forward to another great event this year to offer these exclusive deals and, most importantly, foster meaningful connections within the photography community during the holiday season. It's not just about transactions; it's about engagement, shared passion and building a vibrant photography community that thrives on the exchange of ideas and creativity."

Date and time: Fri., Nov. 24, 2023, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET and Sat., Nov. 25, 2023, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. ET

Location: KEH Retail Store, 5080 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna, Ga. 30082

Established in 1979, KEH opened the doors of its flagship store in the Atlanta area in 2021 to support the passion and profession of photography by offering access to the entire 60,000+ items in its inventory. In addition to the annual Black Friday Tent Sale, the store hosts many events throughout the year from demo days with camera manufacturers to this year's first ever Filmstock Atlanta two-day event featuring film screenings, a photo walk, camera meetups and more. Just recently, KEH announced the expansion of its store hours now opening every Saturday to offer more convenience for the local community.

KEH features more than 60,000 items in stock with virtually every item a photographer at any level could want available online or through its call center. No other source of photo or video gear even comes close. Since its founding, KEH was built and is operated by camera people. KEH experts have been appraising, grading and renewing camera gear for more than 40 years. KEH's customer experience experts help customers find the best gear to match their needs at the most compelling value.

For more information about the KEH store: https://www.keh.com/store.

About KEH

Established in 1979, KEH is the largest and most trusted purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear in North America. KEH's commitment to product excellence and customer satisfaction is backed by its 40-year history, its rigorous inspection and certification process, a full product warranty, unmatched industry expertise, and an exceptional customer experience. KEH is a pioneer and leader of the circular economy, aiming to minimize waste by keeping products in use for as long as possible and allowing more people access to better equipment at far better value. As the original reseller of pre-owned camera gear, KEH is trusted by countless professionals, collectors, content creators and hobbyists and actively engages the creative community online, in-store and at in-person events. KEH is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and operates across North America. For more information, visit https://www.keh.com.

