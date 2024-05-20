KEH Wins Prestigious Georgia Business Rockstar Award and Keep Smyrna Beautiful Award

Recognition Details Company's Commitment to Community Service

ATLANTA, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KEH, North America's premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear, proudly announces its recent accolades, solidifying its position as an industry leader committed to positively influencing its extended community. KEH has been honored with the Georgia Business Rockstar Award and the Keep Smyrna Beautiful Award for its outstanding contributions to business innovation, community impact, and environmental stewardship.

The Georgia Business Rockstar Award, presented annually by the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) and the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA), recognizes small businesses demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and positive impact on their communities. KEH, headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia, was selected as a recipient of this esteemed award, underscoring its commitment to transforming the regional and national retail landscape through its work in the pre-owned camera industry.

"Being recognized as a Georgia Business Rockstar is a testament to our team's dedication to innovation and service excellence," said Noah Treshnell, CEO of KEH. "This award is evidence that we're creating measurable effects through our driving mission of providing photographers with unparalleled gear and service while positively contributing to our community and the environment. As KEH grows, so does our positive impact on the world. That is a big statement, and we are amongst a small group of companies where it is, in fact, true."

In addition to the Georgia Business Rockstar Award, KEH was honored with the Keep Smyrna Beautiful Award for its commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement. Through its partnership with Keep Smyrna Beautiful, KEH participated in the Adopt-a-Mile program, which is a litter reduction and prevention program. The KEH team was committed to quarterly clean-ups on roads near the office – 10 KEHers joined once each quarter for 2 hours.

KEH accepted the title of "Rookie of the Year" Adopt-a-Mile group. Keep Smyrna Beautiful had this to say about KEH's recognition: "This is a group that was new to the program in 2023 but came out every quarter with enthusiasm and care for their adopted mile. We love when we welcome new groups that are as hardworking and diligent as this one. This award goes to KEH Camera!".

KEH's dedication to community service extends beyond its business operations. Initiatives include recycling cardboard boxes into packaging material, supporting film photography, and exploring partnerships for film development. The company's commitment to environmental responsibility and community engagement sets a standard for businesses across Georgia and globally.

About KEH:

KEH is North America's premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear and boasts a 45-year legacy marked by product excellence and customer satisfaction. With a rigorous inspection and pre-owned certification process, industry expertise, and an unwavering commitment to the circular economy, KEH minimizes waste, offering better equipment access at superior value. Revitalizing the past and driving future creatives through their gear, the company actively engages its community through online, in-store, and in-person events across North America. Explore more at www.keh.com.

