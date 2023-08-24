Keith DeGreen Ventures into the Digital Sphere with the Launch of Keith DeGreen: As I SEA It Podcast and YouTube Channel

After a legendary career, Keith DeGreen, J.D., CFP™, is back in action with an exciting new podcast and YouTube channel: Keith DeGreen: As I SEA It, that launched on August 1, 2023.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a legendary career, Keith DeGreen, J.D., CFP™, is back in action with an exciting new podcast and YouTube channel: Keith DeGreen: As I SEA It, that launched on August 1, 2023.

Keith was an Arizona's Republican candidate for the United States Senate in 1988 and a leading Republican candidate for Governor in 2005. However, he withdrew from the latter race due to a family member's illness.

After earning an Honours Degree in Political Science from Miami University of Ohio and a Law Degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law, Keith interrupted his education to volunteer for the United States Marines. He served in Vietnam, received a Purple Heart, and was honourably discharged as a Sergeant E-5, showcasing his bravery and dedication to education and country.

As a gifted young speaker, Keith addressed hundreds of trade and professional groups in several countries. For 34 remarkable years, his voice resonated across the airwaves as a personal finance show host on NewsTalk 550 KFYI AM radio, in Phoenix. He is also the author of the motivational books, Creating a Success Environment and Stand Up, Speak Out, and Win!

In 1996, Keith founded DeGreen Wealth Management (DWM) in Scottsdale while also serving as the Managing Partner of The Law Offices of Keith DeGreen, specializing in estate planning. After successfully guiding DWM for a decade, he sold the firm and embarked on his first "failed retirement." With an adventurous spirit, he purchased a boat and started a journey across the Pacific, where he broadcast his popular radio show from the middle of the ocean and various ports in Asia.

However, Keith flunked retirement. His undying passion for empowering people and sharing financial wisdom led him to launch DeGreen Capital Management (DCM) in January 2010. After beginning the sale of DCM in 2021, he officially retired from the industry on January 1, 2023.

Now, with a fresh perspective and renewed enthusiasm, Keith is thrilled to return with Keith DeGreen: As I SEA It. Aboard his boat, and from his homes in Newport Beach, California, Paradise Valley, Arizona, and from other interesting locales, he delivers invaluable insights and thought-provoking discussions on democratic capitalism, wealth, health, conservative politics, prosperity, and just about anything he feels like discussing. The podcast will cater to young and senior individuals interested in politics, the economy, wellness, financial growth, and productive living after retirement.

Keith shared his excitement about this new venture, stating, "I am thrilled to launch my podcast, website, and YouTube channel, and I can't wait to share my perspectives on a wide range of subjects that matter to people of all ages. My goal is to inspire and inform, while creating a platform where we can learn from one another and build a community focused on prosperity, health, and financial wellness."

The podcast episodes will be available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, allowing audiences to tune in from their preferred devices and locations. Additionally, the video content on the YouTube channel and at www.degreen.com provide a visually engaging experience for viewers.

The official launch of Keith DeGreen: As I SEA It was August 1, 2023. There are already many great podcasts on the site at www.degreen.com. By all means, join the community of individuals seeking to benefit from the insights and experience of Keith DeGreen.

For updates and exclusive content, visit https://degreen.com/ and subscribe to the mailing list.

About Keith DeGreen, J.D., CFP

Keith DeGreen is a Certified Financial Planner™, author, and political aficionado with a keen interest in the economy, political thought, personal development, and productive living. He lives with his wife, Lynn, in Paradise Valley, Arizona, and in Newport Beach, California, enjoying the company of their five children and eight cherished grandchildren.

With a career of multiple successful ventures, including founding and leading investment advisory firms and hosting a popular radio show, Keith's expertise and passion for personal growth and financial wellness have touched the lives of countless people.

Media Contact

Thomas Dioro, DeGreen, 1 1-888-662-4481, [email protected], https://degreen.com/

SOURCE Keith DeGreen