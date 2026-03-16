Keith Ingle Launches the iCabinetry Method for Project Precision

"We have built a design-led, factory-direct specification system for professionals who need precision and accountability in the same package." — Keith Ingle, Founder, iCabinetry Direct Post this

"Most cabinetry problems are not product problems," said Keith Ingle, Founder of iCabinetry Direct. "They are coordination problems. When layout, pricing, customization, and installation realities are not aligned early, the cost shows up later in revisions, delays, and margin pressure."

That focus reflects a broader industry concern around planning discipline. In a Houzz feature on kitchen renovation mistakes, principal designer Jenefer Macleod said, "Poor planning and hurrying through the design process are the reasons behind most kitchen renovation disasters." Drew Scott also emphasized the importance of layout and function, noting that transforming a home to better suit a family's needs creates stronger outcomes over time.

Keith Ingle developed the iCabinetry Method™ around a simple operating principle: cabinetry should not be treated like a retail purchase. It should be managed as a coordinated specification system that protects design intent, pricing clarity, and install-day accountability. Professionals interested in learning more can visit https://icabinetrydirect.com/about-us/.

"Factory-direct economics are only valuable when they are backed by specification discipline," Ingle said. "Removing showroom overhead matters, but what protects a project is a process that helps decisions hold up on install day."

The method supports multiple specification pathways, including iStyle for traditional, semi-custom, and precision inset craftsmanship, and iEuro for modern European slab and contemporary execution. In both cases, the objective is the same: reduce ambiguity, improve handoffs, and create a more reliable path from concept to completion.

Additional project and design information is available at https://icabinetrydirect.com/blog/.

"We are not trying to be a showroom alternative, a discount cabinet source, or an RTA shortcut," Ingle said. "We have built a design-led, factory-direct specification system for professionals who need precision and accountability in the same package."

About iCabinetry Direct

iCabinetry Direct is a design-led, factory-direct cabinetry partner built for professionals who require predictable specifications and disciplined execution. Through the iCabinetry Method™, the company integrates design review, pricing clarity, factory sourcing, and installation alignment to support custom, semi-custom, and precision inset cabinetry projects.

Media Contact

Keith Ingle, iCabinetry Direct, 1 8775708044, [email protected], https://icabinetrydirect.com/

SOURCE iCabinetry Direct