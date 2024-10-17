Keith Marine Joins FirstService Residential's North Carolina Business Development Team

"Keith is a great addition to our market," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "He previously served as a lifestyle director at a community managed by FirstService. His return is a testament to his dedication and recognition of the value of our company's culture." Post this

"I'm grateful to join the FirstService Residential team and for the opportunity to work alongside the industry leaders," said Marine, business development director, FirstService Residential. "I am honored to deliver the highest level of service and support FirstService's impressive portfolio of associations in and around the Raleigh area."

Marine will work closely with community association board members to present FirstService's depth of resources, technology platforms, and commitment to service excellence. He also plays a vital role on the management transitions team, ensuring a seamless transition of communities into the FirstService portfolio. Marine is active in Community Associations Institute (CAI) and serves on the North Carolina Legislative Action Committee. He reports directly to David Calloway, vice president of sales.

"We are excited to have Keith on the business development team," said Calloway. His community association management experience and passion for providing solutions will serve him well in his new role."



About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

