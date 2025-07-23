Keke's Breakfast Cafe Celebrates 10 Openings in the First Half of 2025, Eyes Continued Growth in Key U.S. Markets

With strong openings, a refreshed cafe design and remarkable guest feedback, Keke's Breakfast Cafe is driving momentum in the booming breakfast and brunch space.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keke's Breakfast Cafe, the high-volume, low-hour breakfast and brunch franchise backed by Denny's Corporation, is celebrating a strong first half of the year with record-setting openings, a vibrant new cafe design and continued expansion across high-potential United States markets.

"It's been a strong year for us as our year-over-year performance is very strong," said Jon Ahrendt, senior director of franchise relations at Keke's. "From a development standpoint, we're right on target. We had 10 openings in the first half of the year, and we're expecting another eight to ten before the end of 2025."

This year, Keke's officially entered the Georgia market with two successful openings, and several more are on the way in the back half of the year. The brand also saw major development in Texas and Tennessee, two markets Ahrendt says are delivering some of the most exciting results to date.

"We've opened four new locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and had some remarkable openings in Tennessee, which are among the strongest we've ever seen," he said. "We're seeing incredible momentum with our model and the brand's strength nationwide."

In addition to strategic growth, Keke's is undergoing a full brand refresh. Six existing cafes have been remodeled to reflect the new design, and all future locations will feature the updated look.

"We had a very specific look for the first 18 years, but this version is much brighter and purposeful," Ahrendt said. "We want the 'fresh starts, made daily' philosophy to be felt in every location. The new design matches the quality of our product, service and food. It's cheerful, clean and timeless."

As the brand continues to scale, its operating model remains one of its biggest advantages. With daytime-only hours, freshly made-to-order food and simplified labor needs, Keke's offers franchisees a uniquely efficient and rewarding business opportunity. The brand posted an impressive average AUV of $2,089,007 in 2024 for all franchised restaurants that reported through the iLumen Reporting Software, with the top half of franchise restaurants seeing net sales of $2,589,666, according to the brand's most recent Franchise Disclosure Document.

Keke's will continue to focus its expansion in Georgia, Nevada, Texas, California and Florida through the rest of the year, along with other key states, offering prime opportunities for qualified operators.

"We're not chasing shiny objects because we're focused on consistent growth and doing what we do best," Ahrendt said. "If you're looking to bring Keke's to your community, now is the time. We've proven this brand is an exciting option for people to enjoy an amazing breakfast, and there's still plenty of opportunity to get in early."

For more information on franchising with Keke's Breakfast Cafe, visit:

https://www.kekes.com/franchise.

About Keke's Breakfast Cafe

Keke's Breakfast Cafe is a Florida-born restaurant chain specializing in breakfast

t, brunch, and lunch favorites. Known for its freshly made meals, Keke's offers a wide range of options, including pancakes, waffles, omelets, and other classic dishes. With a commitment to high-quality ingredients and excellent customer service, Keke's Breakfast Cafe provides a welcoming and relaxed dining experience for customers of all ages. The cafe currently operates in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nevada, Texas, Colorado and California, with other locations in multiple U.S. states slated in the near future. For more information, please visit http://www.kekes.com and follow Keke's on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Chad Cohen, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Keke's Breakfast Cafe