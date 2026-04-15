Keke's Breakfast Cafe Celebrates Mandarin Grand Opening with Free Pancakes on April 18

Keke's Breakfast Cafe is NOW OPEN in Mandarin from 7:00 AM to 2:30 PM, serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. Keke's invites the community to join them for a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, April 18th featuring FREE PANCAKES for all guests with purchase, complimentary coffee coupons, and a raffle every hour to win breakfast for two for a month!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keke's Breakfast Cafe is now open in the Mandarin neighborhood of Jacksonville. To celebrate, the cafe invites the community to join them for a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, April 18. All guests will be able to enjoy a free small stack of pancakes with purchase.

Located at 11112 San Jose Blvd, Suite 23, the new Keke's is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., offering a warm, inviting space for families, friends, and neighbors to gather. The Mandarin cafe marks the brand's fifth Jacksonville location and the second owned and operated by franchisees John Metz and Vic Cuda of RREMC Restaurants.

The upcoming grand opening event will give the Mandarin community a chance to celebrate together and experience what makes Keke's a Florida favorite. "We're excited to officially be part of the Mandarin community," said Metz. "Our goal is to create a place where people can start their day with great food, great service, and great company. We invite everyone to come out on April 18 and celebrate with us."

Guests visiting Keke's Breakfast Cafe can expect fast, friendly service and a menu filled with flavorful spins on classic American breakfast fare, from fluffy, famously large pancakes and hearty three-egg omelets, to waffles and signature sandwiches.

The Mandarin location features a bright and comfortable design, with a spacious dining room and a relaxed atmosphere that makes it easy to enjoy breakfast with family or meet friends for brunch. Known for its welcoming hospitality and consistent quality, Keke's has built a loyal following across Florida and beyond.

For more information, call (904) 902-9743 or visit kekes.com/locations/kekes-mandarin. You can also follow on social media on Facebook and Instagram at @kekesmandarin.

Media Contact

Annie Smith, RREMC Restaurants, 1 (561) 684-2101, [email protected], rremcrestaurants.com/

SOURCE RREMC Restaurants