Keli Price set to produce sports betting film AMERICAN PARLAY

Keli Price, a highly skilled and respected producer known for BANDIT (Josh Duhamel, Mel Gibson, Elisha Cuthbert), has joined the production team for the sports betting story AMERICAN PARLAY written and directed by Cole Mueller.

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMERICAN PARLAY is a story about Jeremy Ranch, a sports gambling pro, who is hired by a mysterious whale to place a large bet for him in Vegas. The story then unfolds over the next 48 hours where he encounters grifters, con women, erratic bookies, and desperate boxers.

"We are so excited to partner with Keli on this film. He brings a rare set of skills and expertise that will push us over the finish line in a thrilling way," says writer/director Cole Mueller.

Price is the President & CEO of Price Productions. He executive produced the feature film BANDIT, starring Josh Duhamel, Mel Gibson, and Elisha Cuthbert. The film became the second-best original release ever based on total transactions on RedBox and ranked #1 for Independent Films and #5 for all films on Apple TV in 2022.

Price is currently wrapping production on CATnip, which he produced. The film stars Chevy Chase, Bruce Bern, Joey Lauren Adams, and Lorelei Linklater. He recently executive produced the film TENDER, starring David Koechner, Jesse Garcia, and Jess Weixler. Additionally, he produced the critically acclaimed feature documentary Mad Props, which has been picked up as a docuseries hosted by Patrick Warburton.

His recent work also includes producing the feature film SLANT, starring Stephen Dorff and Terry Chen, and executive producing the upcoming feature HELLFIRE, starring Stephen Lang, Harvey Keitel, and Dolph Lundgren.

Price wrote and produced MURDER AT HOLLOW CREEK, starring Jason Patric, Mickey Rourke, Penelope Ann Miller, and Casper Van Dien, which premiered on a major streaming platform in June 2024. He also wrote and produced THE CURSE OF WOLF MOUNTAIN, starring Danny Trejo and Tobin Bell, and produced the thriller HUNT CLUB, starring Mena Suvari.

Other notable work includes producing the comedy REBOOT CAMP (2021), starring David Koechner and Ed Begley Jr., which won the Austin Film Festival, and directing and producing the social justice-themed sports documentary ON THIN ICE (2021), featuring athletes Allyson Felix, Evander Holyfield, Robbie Rogers, Apolo Ohno, and Greg Louganis. The documentary was picked up by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

This is the first project for Mueller since his indie series "Limited Edition" finished a successful festival run and signals the first project for his newly minted FILMKID production company.

For more information check out the official FILMKID website: www.film-kid.com

