Keller Williams Arizona Realty Moves Prescott Office to Larger Location on Gurley Street, Grand Opening Scheduled for May 21 at New Office

Keller Williams Arizona Realty relocates Prescott office to a larger, upgraded space on East Gurley Street. A Grand Opening Celebration is scheduled for May 21, 5pm - 7pm at the new location.

PRESCOTT, Ariz., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keller Williams Arizona Realty is proud to announce the relocation of its Prescott office to a new, expanded space at 503 East Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86301. The move reflects the brokerage's continued growth in the region and its commitment to providing top-tier facilities for agents and clients alike.

The new office offers significantly more space, upgraded amenities, and ample parking—enhancing the client experience and supporting the brokerage's long-term expansion plans in the Prescott market.

"We have truly loved our many years on the square in Downtown and yet this move to 503 East Gurley Street is a tremendous step forward for our Prescott office," said David Morse, Partner & CEO of Keller Williams Arizona Realty. "We're thrilled to offer our agents and clients an upgraded space that truly reflects our vision of being the top brokerage in the Prescott area. This location checks all the boxes—more offices, better amenities, and the ability to grow with the market. If you are looking for a new office, look no further."

Keller Williams Arizona Realty will host a Grand Opening celebration on Wednesday, May 21, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the new office. Clients, agents, and community members are invited to attend, tour the new space, and meet the leadership team.

The brokerage remains focused on delivering exceptional real estate services, while supporting agent growth through training, technology, and a strong collaborative culture.

For more information, visit https://kwarizona.com.

About Keller Williams Arizona Realty

Keller Williams Arizona Realty is a leading real estate brokerage serving Prescott, Scottsdale, Phoenix, and surrounding communities. As one of Arizona's most successful Keller Williams franchises, the brokerage prioritizes agent development and outstanding service to clients across all markets.

