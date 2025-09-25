Keller Williams Inspire Network Launches Seller's Edge Pay-at-Close Program with Notable

"Seller's Edge is more than financing; it's a strategic advantage for agents and a win for clients. By removing upfront costs, we empower sellers to present their homes at their best and strengthen our commitment to innovation and agent support." Cory Klose, COO, Inspire Network Post this

The partnership is a natural fit between two organizations that share a commitment to empowering real estate professionals with the tools, support, and innovation they need to thrive. At Inspire Network, the mission is to empower real estate professionals at every stage of their journey through unmatched training, comprehensive support, and a culture of growth. Seller's Edge supports that vision by giving agents a concrete, easy-to-use solution that helps them win more listings and deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients.

"Keller Williams Inspire Network is known for empowering agents to lead with value," said Austin Lane, CEO & Founder of Notable. "Seller's Edge does exactly that - unlocking financial flexibility, reducing friction, and helping sellers win in today's market. It's a perfect match with Inspire's mission to nurture the next generation of real estate leaders."

"Seller's Edge is more than just a financing option, it's a strategic advantage for our agents and a real win for our clients. By eliminating upfront costs for home preparation, we're enabling our agents to offer a higher level of service and help sellers present their properties in the best possible light. This partnership with Notable strengthens our commitment to innovation and agent support, giving our network a distinct edge in today's competitive market." Cory Klose, Chief Operating Officer, Inspire Network

