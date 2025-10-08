Keller Williams Realty The Rawls Group Introduces ValueEdge, a Fintech-Powered Concierge for Smarter Home Sales

"In today's competitive market, sellers need more than advice, they need actionable solutions. ValueEdge delivers that edge." - Jean Rawls, Operating Principal at The Rawls Group Post this

"ValueEdge is about empowering our agents with the right tools to deliver maximum value for their clients," said Jean Rawls, Operating Principal at The Rawls Group. "In today's competitive market, sellers need more than advice, they need actionable solutions. ValueEdge delivers that edge."

Notable, the nation's leading pay-at-close provider, has supported the sale of more than 30,000 homes through its programs with top brokerages nationwide. The partnership with Keller Williams The Rawls Group reflects the brokerage's commitment to innovation and its mission to provide clients with best-in-class resources.

"As the real estate market continues to evolve, brokerages are looking for ways to stay ahead," said Austin Lane, CEO & Founder of Notable. "ValueEdge is more than a financing tool, it's a strategic advantage for agents who want to win more listings and deliver exceptional results. We're thrilled to partner with The Rawls Group to bring this to their clients."

ValueEdge positions Keller Williams The Rawls Group agents as trusted advisors, giving them the ability to offer sellers a modern, flexible solution that improves outcomes across the transaction.

About Notable Finance

Notable is a pay-at-close financing solution that provides homeowners with an unsecured line of credit to cover home preparation costs, with no payments due until the home sells. With over $1 billion in credit issued across 33,000 transactions, Notable helps sellers unlock their home's potential while empowering agents to close faster, more competitive deals. Our mission is to empower homeowners and agents with flexible financial tools that enhance the home-selling process. Our vision is to become the leading fintech partner for real estate professionals, service pros, and stagers - offering simple, accessible financial products that remove friction and drive results.

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Notable operates across the U.S. and is trusted by leading real estate brands. Loans are provided by Notable Finance, LLC, NMLS #1824748.

Learn more at www.notablefi.com

About Keller Williams The Rawls Group

The business that would become The Rawls Group began in 1999, as a conversation between family, friends, and colleagues who wanted to bring a higher level of customer service and collaborative partnership to their local markets. Today, under the dedicated leadership of Co-Founder and Operating Principal Jean Rawls, The Rawls Group's distinguished metro-Atlanta market centers continue to set the standard for people-first, service-centered, community-rooted real estate everywhere we do business. Keller Williams Realty, LLC, a franchise company, is an Equal Opportunity Employer and supports the Fair Housing Act. Each Keller Williams® office is independently owned and operated. Copyright © 1996-2025 Keller Williams Realty, LLC. All rights reserved.

Learn more at www.kwrawlsgroup.com

Media Contact

Briana Olshock, Notable, 1 8586929597, [email protected], https://notablefi.com/

SOURCE Notable Finance